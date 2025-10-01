ExchangeDEX+
Cronos and AWS Partner to Power $10 Billion Tokenization Vision

By: Tronweekly
2025/10/01 14:00
Cronos
  • Cronos teams up with Amazon Web Services to scale tokenization and real-world assets.
  • Partnership includes $100,000 AWS credits per startup to support builders.
  • Roadmap targets $10 billion in tokenized assets and 20 million users by 2026.

Cronos, one of the fastest-growing blockchain ecosystems, has entered into a major collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to drive tokenization and real-world asset adoption among institutions. The agreement focuses on making blockchain data and artificial intelligence tools widely accessible, while creating new opportunities for startups and enterprises.

Under the plan, Cronos will make its EVM blockchain dataset available through AWS’s Public Blockchain Data program. This will allow developers and financial institutions to use reporting-ready data pipelines for analytics and compliance.

By simplifying access to blockchain data, the network aims to make institutional workflows smoother and more transparent, an important step for bridging the gap between traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems.

AI and Startup Support at the Core of Partnership

The alliance is also closed with integration with Amazon Bedrock, and developers will have access to several hundred foundation AI models with the Crypto.com AI Agent SDK. The integration will help to create smart, cost-effective AI-powered workflows to handle anything ranging from compliance reporting to customer experience.

Startups from the Cronos ecosystem will also benefit from AWS support. Some of the chosen projects will have access to up to $100,000 in AWS credits to expand tokenization pilots, DeFi platforms, real-world asset protocols, and AI-based apps. This is likely to accelerate experimentation as well as stimulate institutional-grade solutions within the blockchain segment.

Market analysts have pointed out that AWS’s entry is an indication of increasing adoption of tokenization as the financial market’s next giant wave. Financial institutions only invest in blockchain adoption once they have safe and compliant structures in place, so AWS’s proven business-grade security is a reassuring aspect.

Cronos Roadmap Aims for $10B in Tokenized Assets

Partnership is just months following Cronos’ 2025–2026 roadmap announcement that outlines its glittering aspirations for expansion. Recent improvements have already facilitated 10x faster 0.5-second block times and 10x cheaper gas fees, resulting in a 400% increase in daily transactions.

Ahead of it is a goal to reach $10 billion of tokenized assets running on its platform, along with 20 million users in centralized and decentralized finance.

It also outlines its plan to venture into equities, funds, commodities, real estate, insurance, and forex tokenization, and propagating DeFi services to more than 150 million users worldwide through Crypto.com.

Also Read: Cronos (CRO) Eyes $0.8868 as Coinbase Futures Launch Approaches

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
