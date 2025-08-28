Cronos Blasts Off to 3-Year High After Trump Media’s $6.4 Billion CRO Treasury Move

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 09:44
Threshold
T$0.01639+1.67%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.469+0.74%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012095-69.76%
Capverse
CAP$0.07199+3.15%
Movement
MOVE$0.1239+1.30%
Cronos
CRO$0.35+69.76%

In brief

  • CRO, the native coin of the Cronos network, hit a three-year high price on Wednesday.
  • The surge comes after President Donald Trump-backed Trump Media announced it would build a reserve of the cryptocurrency.
  • The coin is linked to crypto exchange Crypto.com, which is teaming with Trump Media on the treasury and other moves.

CRO, the native coin of the Cronos network, hit a three-year high price Wednesday after President Donald Trump’s media company announced plans to build a multi-billion-dollar treasury to hold the cryptocurrency. 

CoinGecko data shows that CRO is the best-performing digital asset over 24 hours among the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap, having shot up in the time by 26% to a price above $0.26. Over a seven-day period, CRO is also the winner, spiking by 83%. 

Earlier on Wednesday, the coin surged as high as nearly $0.29. The last time CRO was priced that high was back in May 2022. Even so, at its current price, the coin remains down by 73% from an all-time high mark of $0.96 set back in 2021.

CRO’s rise comes after Trump Media and Technology Group on Tuesday announced with Crypto.com a plan to build a $6.4 billion Cronos treasury dubbed the Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Inc.

The treasury is being seeded with 6.3 billion CRO tokens—worth $1 billion at announcement, but about $1.63 billion as of this writing—along with $200 million in cash and $220 million in warrants. A further $5 billion equity line of credit has been secured to help fuel future CRO purchases.

Crypto.com is a crypto exchange linked to the Cronos blockchain. Trump Media and Technology Group is backed by President Trump and runs Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social, where the new commander in chief typically makes announcements. 

Trump Media said Tuesday that it plans to buy $105 million in CRO—around 2% of the total CRO circulating supply—and Crypto.com added that it will buy $50 million in shares of common stock in Trump Media (TMTG). Both would be subject to a lockup period.

The CRO holdings will also be staked via Crypto.com’s custody platform to earn revenue, the statement added, and Trump Media will also launch a rewards system across its Truth Social social media network and Truth+ streaming video platform, using Crypto.com’s wallet while positioning CRO as a utility token within the Truth ecosystem.

Daily Debrief Newsletter

Start every day with the top news stories right now, plus original features, a podcast, videos and more.

Source: https://decrypt.co/337078/cronos-3-year-high-after-trump-media-6-4-billion-cro-treasury-move

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Azuki founder: A big new project will be launched later this year

Azuki founder: A big new project will be launched later this year

PANews reported on August 28th that according to Opensea's official announcement, Azuki founder Zagabond shared the original intentions of the Azuki project and its future development direction in an interview. Zagabond stated that Azuki aims to introduce tokenization into mainstream culture through storytelling and character IP, while also promoting user-generated content through the "Garden" community. Zagabond also outlined the vision for Animecoin, a token designed to reward long-term supporters of anime culture and independent creators, while fostering an open anime universe. He also revealed that Azuki is developing the Anime.com platform to foster interaction among anime fans. Azuki recently released a starter set for its trading card game, which has received positive market feedback, and the team plans to further expand the series. Furthermore, Azuki is preparing a major new project, expected to launch later this year. Regarding the future of the NFT industry, Zagabond believes that its evolution direction lies in practicality rather than price fluctuations, emphasizing the potential of NFT as a tool for creative expression and construction. Earlier news, Azuki cooperated with OpenSea to release Mizuki short films as ERC-1155 collectibles .
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.0262-1.13%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01325-0.52%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018226-2.88%
Share
PANews2025/08/28 09:44
Share
Swiss crypto bank Sygnum and lending platform Ledn complete $50 million in Bitcoin-collateralized loan refinancing

Swiss crypto bank Sygnum and lending platform Ledn complete $50 million in Bitcoin-collateralized loan refinancing

PANews reported on August 28 that the crypto asset lending platform Ledn and the Swiss crypto bank Sygnum have completed the refinancing of a $50 million Bitcoin mortgage loan. The loan was twice oversubscribed, and part of the loan was tokenized through its Desygnate platform.
Particl
PART$0.1865-0.37%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06829+5.84%
Share
PANews2025/08/28 08:55
Share
Sui has become the fastest growing L1 developer community in the past two years, with a growth rate of 16.1% in the past year, second only to Solana

Sui has become the fastest growing L1 developer community in the past two years, with a growth rate of 16.1% in the past year, second only to Solana

PANews reported on July 3 that according to the latest developer data shared by Sam Blackshear, co-founder and CTO of Mysten Labs, Sui has become the second fastest growing L1
SUI
SUI$3.4686+0.67%
L1
L1$0.007952--%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000073+4.28%
Share
PANews2025/07/03 10:49
Share

Trending News

More

Azuki founder: A big new project will be launched later this year

Swiss crypto bank Sygnum and lending platform Ledn complete $50 million in Bitcoin-collateralized loan refinancing

Sui has become the fastest growing L1 developer community in the past two years, with a growth rate of 16.1% in the past year, second only to Solana

Analysis: Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies plummet in value after Israeli airstrike on Iran

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.9)