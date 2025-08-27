Cronos jumps nearly 50% on Trump Media and Crypto.com treasury deal

Key Takeaways

Cronos (CRO) token surged nearly 50% after Trump Media & Technology Group and Crypto.com announced a digital asset treasury firm focused on CRO.

Cronos announced a roadmap aiming for $20 billion in CRO public markets, major infrastructure upgrades, and expanded user growth by 2026.

Cronos (CRO), the native asset of the Cronos blockchain, rallied close to 50% in 24 hours after Crypto.com and Trump Media & Technology Group revealed plans for a joint digital asset treasury company dedicated to acquiring the token.

The new entity, the Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, will be capitalized with $1 billion in CRO tokens, $200 million in cash, $220 million in warrants, and a $5 billion equity line of credit provided by Yorkville affiliate YA II PN.

Cronos also revealed on Tuesday its 2025-2026 roadmap, outlining three growth engines: infrastructure, distribution, and demand. The infrastructure initiative includes launching a tokenization platform for various assets, while the distribution strategy leverages Crypto.com’s network of over 150 million retail users.

The team highlighted that recent upgrades cut block times to 0.5 seconds and slashed gas fees tenfold, driving a 400% jump in daily transactions. By 2026, Cronos targets $20 billion in CRO via public markets, $10 billion in tokenized assets, and 20 million users.

According to CoinGecko data, CRO advanced from around $0.16 to approximately $0.24 following the latest developments, with 24-hour trading volume surpassing $900 million.

The digital asset is still trading 74% below its record high of $0.96 set in November 2021, however.

Despite its high-profile partnership with Trump Media, Crypto.com has faced mounting scrutiny. On-chain investigator ZachXBT alleged the exchange concealed a major past incident shortly after it unveiled plans to deepen ties with Trump Media.

Critics have also faulted Crypto.com for reissuing 70 billion CRO tokens that were previously burned, a move seen as undermining community expectations of decentralization and transparency.