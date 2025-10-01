Cronos Partners With AWS to Advance Institutional Tokenization and RWA Adoption

Cronos has teamed up with Amazon Web Services (AWS), aiming to accelerate institutional adoption of tokenization and real-world assets (RWAs). Amazon Web Services Backs Cronos to Scale Onchain Finance Cronos has announced a new collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) designed to make blockchain data and infrastructure more accessible to developers and financial institutions. The […]

