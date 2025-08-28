Cronos Price To Face 10% Pullback? Here’s Why

Cronos price delivered one of the sharpest rallies in the market. Over the past 24 hours, the token surged more than 30%, with prices holding near $0.23 at press time.

A big driver was news flow around Trump Media’s CRO unit, including a reported $6.42 billion treasury plan and an earlier $105 million purchase.

Together with talk of a new Nasdaq tie-up and a large credit line for deals, the story helped fuel interest. Over the last three months, Cronos price rose by more than 110%, and one-year returns moved above 150%.

But after such a sharp run-up, signs of exhaustion are starting to appear. Fresh demand has cooled fast, raising the risk of a short pullback before the trend can resume.

Buying Pressure on Cronos Price Collapses After the Spike

One way to gauge demand is by watching exchange flows. When coins leave exchanges, buyers are usually moving them to wallets. When fewer coins leave, buying is slowing.

On August 26, Cronos price saw about $5.81 million in outflows from exchanges. By August 27, that figure turned to inflows. That’s over 100% drop in buying pressure.

At present, it looks like Cronos sellers have taken control. It is a matter of time before the selling pressure reflects on the CRO price action.

Cronos Sellers Are In Control | Source: CoinGlass

Such a steep fall in outflows shows that demand cooled quickly after the headline spike. With less fresh buying, Cronos price could see a short-term dip.

However, if the buying picks up mid-day, provided the crypto market remains strong, the pullback risk may wane momentarily.

However, there are other reasons why a quick correction looks imminent at some point.

Why Cronos Price Could See a 10% Pullback

Traders use Fibonacci retracement to spot likely support. It takes the size of the rally and marks areas where a dip may pause.

Cronos Price Action | Source: TradingView

For Cronos price, the key level sits near $0.186. That is roughly 10% below the $0.20 press-time price. If a dip comes, this zone can act as a base.

Holding $0.186 would keep the bigger uptrend intact.

Cronos RSI | Source: TradingView

Momentum also argues for a cooldown. The RSI hit 75, which is an overbought zone.

The last time RSI reached similar levels on August 13, Cronos price pulled back before pushing higher again. A repeat is possible now.

Bulls Still Have Room To Run

Not all the data is bearish. Open interest has nearly doubled to about $98 million. That means more active positions, which can power strong moves both ways.

Price strength bars also remain green, so the trend is not broken.

Cronos Open Interest Rising | Source: CoinGlass

Fundamentals can keep interest high as well. The treasury plan headlines, the earlier $105 million purchase, and the talk of a Nasdaq partnership and fresh funding support the longer story.

These items can help pull new buyers in on dips. Even so, near-term flows matter most for entries and risk.

If Cronos price holds $0.186, buyers can step back in. The next upside area sits near $0.26. That would be about 30% above the base. If $0.186 breaks, the dip can deepen before demand returns.

In short, Cronos price has run hard, and buying has cooled. A quick 10% pullback is on the table.

If the base holds and demand returns, the rally can continue. If it does not, traders should wait for fresh signs of strength before chasing higher.