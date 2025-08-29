Cronos, Pyth, and Ethena Drive Altcoin Season Madness – Trump Media Bet Sends CRO Exploding

By: CryptoNews
2025/08/29 01:02
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.472+1.04%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006241+8.93%
Cronos
CRO$0.30312+17.84%
Pyth Network
PYTH$0.176+52.24%

Altcoin season continues to show rotation into select assets rather than across the full market. This week, Cronos again takes the lead after a sharp rally tied to new corporate structures and improved on-chain activity. Pyth and Ethena also remain in view, each supported by utility within their ecosystems.

Traders describe altseason phases as periods when capital moves into non-Bitcoin assets. These phases often begin with tokens that already have liquidity and identifiable drivers.

Cronos, through its surge, illustrates how exchange-linked assets can draw flows when paired with broader market events. Pyth provides a case study in oracle infrastructure, gaining adoption. Ethena continues to show how synthetic stablecoins adjust to regulatory conditions.

Cronos (CRO): Treasury Structure and Upgrades Push Price Higher

Cronos is trading near $0.3393, representing a gain of about 28% in the past 24 hours. Market capitalization is about $11.3 billion, with supply around 33.6 billion tokens out of a possible 100 billion, according to CoinMarketCap.

The most direct driver came from a new treasury arrangement involving Trump Media, Crypto.com, and Yorkville Acquisition. The agreement created a corporate vehicle designed to hold and deploy billions in CRO.

Trump Media committed over $100 million in direct purchases, while Crypto.com added equity and liquidity support. Plans call for a Nasdaq listing under the ticker MCGA, placing CRO into a high-profile structure that has drawn traders and institutional observers alike.

This development arrived alongside technical and on-chain improvements. A July upgrade expanded interoperability through the Cosmos SDK and IBC, while also introducing a network safety circuit breaker.

Activity on the network has since risen, with gas consumption and contract deployment both showing double-digit growth. New perpetual contracts for CRO also expanded access for leveraged traders, creating an additional channel of demand.

Together, these elements explain why CRO has outperformed other exchange tokens during this stage of altcoin season. The token’s movement reflects both corporate linkage and measurable network progress, which has created depth across trading venues.

Pyth Network (PYTH): Oracle Feeds Gain Reach

Pyth is trading at $0.1743, with a market capitalization near $1 billion and daily turnover above $300 million. The circulating supply stands at about 5.75 billion tokens out of a total of 10 billion.

PYTH Price (Source: CoinMarketCap)

The protocol provides pricing data for over 100 blockchains, sourced from institutional firms. Unlike push-based oracles, Pyth uses a pull model that allows applications to query pricing in real time. This structure has made it a preferred feed for derivatives protocols and decentralized exchanges.

Its presence across multiple ecosystems helps it retain steady trading interest during altcoin season, even without sharp speculative swings.

Ethena (ENA): Synthetic Dollar Protocol Adjusts to Regulation

Ethena is trading near $0.66, with a market capitalization of about $4.4 billion and a supply of around 6.6 billion out of 15 billion. Daily trading volume exceeds $700 million.

The project issues USDe, a synthetic stablecoin designed to maintain value through hedging positions rather than reserves. Regulatory shifts in the United States earlier this summer, particularly under the GENIUS Act, restricted interest-bearing stablecoins.

That outcome pushed demand toward alternatives like USDe, which nearly doubled its supply over July. Ethena governance has also approved regular buybacks to stabilize value, currently averaging several million dollars per day.

This design links ENA’s performance to policy and to the growth of its synthetic dollar. While less volatile than CRO, ENA remains active in altseason rotation as a proxy for stablecoin adoption.

Altcoin Season Outlook

Cronos provides the clearest example of how strong narratives combined with on-chain growth can lead to an altcoin season phase. Pyth adds a case where technical infrastructure sustains steady activity. Ethena demonstrates how regulatory changes can shape demand for synthetic assets.

Altseason is rarely uniform. Instead, specific drivers create movement in a handful of assets while others stay quiet. Cronos, Pyth, and Ethena together show how this selective rotation functions in the current market.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Undervalued Compared To Gold, Fair Value At $126,000: JPMorgan

Bitcoin Undervalued Compared To Gold, Fair Value At $126,000: JPMorgan

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) analysts believe Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is trading below its fair value as its price volatility falls to historic lows, narrowing the asset's risk-read more
Bitcoin
BTC$111,934.91-0.08%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10263+1.76%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 01:22
Share
NetApp Inc. ($NTAP) Stock: Q1 2026 Earnings and All-Flash Growth

NetApp Inc. ($NTAP) Stock: Q1 2026 Earnings and All-Flash Growth

TLDR Q1 revenue reached $1.56 billion, up 1% YoY, beating expectations. All-flash array revenue rose 6% to $893 million, securing #1 market share. Public cloud services grew 33% YoY excluding Spot. Record cash flow from operations hit $673 million, free cash flow $620 million. Shares dropped 6% after a cautious Q2 outlook. NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: [...] The post NetApp Inc. ($NTAP) Stock: Q1 2026 Earnings and All-Flash Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07568+0.98%
FLOW
FLOW$0.4085+4.82%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02522-0.98%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/29 02:36
Share
Aave lanceert RWA stablecoin platform Horizon

Aave lanceert RWA stablecoin platform Horizon

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Aave Labs heeft met de lancering van Horizon een nieuwe mijlpaal gezet in de samensmelting van traditionele financiële markten en DeFi. Het platform maakt het voor instellingen mogelijk om stablecoins te lenen tegen reële activa zoals tokenized Treasuries, obligaties en andere gereguleerde financiële producten. Daarmee geeft Aave een duidelijke richting aan de toekomst van institutionele stablecoin leningen en het bredere gebruik van RWA’s in de blockchain wereld. Het doel van Horizon Horizon is gebouwd op een versie van Aave V3 en combineert strikte compliance met de openheid en compatibiliteit van DeFi. Waar instellingen doorgaans geconfronteerd worden met zware regulatoire eisen, biedt Horizon een hybride structuur. Aan de ene kant moeten uitgevers van tokenized assets voldoen aan strenge checks. Hierdoor kunnen USDC, RLUSD en Aave’s eigen GHO vrij gebruikt worden binnen het DeFi ecosysteem. Volgens Aave oprichter Stani Kulechov draait Horizon om het ontsluiten van de waarde van tokenized collateral op institutionele schaal. Met meer dan 25 miljard dollar aan bestaande RWA’s op de blockchain wil Horizon deze activa transformeren van passieve tokens naar liquide onderpanden die echte bruikbaarheid hebben in de DeFi-markten. Grote partnerschappen als basis Aave Labs heeft Horizon niet alleen gelanceerd, maar meteen geïntegreerd in de traditionele financiële infrastructuur. Partners zijn onder meer Circle, Chainlink, Centrifuge, Superstate, VanEck, WisdomTree, Hamilton Lane en Securitize. Deze instellingen brengen samen een breed aanbod aan tokenized producten, waaronder Amerikaanse staatsobligaties, kortlopende yield fondsen en tokenized treasuries. The Horizon RWA market by Aave Labs is live. pic.twitter.com/veUi9quMxs — Aave (@aave) August 27, 2025 Chainlink speelt een belangrijke rol met zijn SmartData infrastructuur. Met on chain NAV rapportages, Proof of Reserves en SmartAUM worden de waarden van tokenized fondsen realtime gevalideerd. Dit maakt het mogelijk om geautomatiseerde leningen aan te bieden die altijd gebaseerd zijn op actuele data. Daarmee wordt de transparantie verhoogd. Gevolgen voor institutionele stablecoin leningen Met Horizon wordt een belangrijke drempel voor institutionele partijen weggenomen. Tot nu toe waren DeFi leningen grotendeels afhankelijk van crypto native assets zoals ETH of BTC, die vaak te volatiel zijn om te voldoen aan de eisen van grote financiële instellingen. Door veilige en gereguleerde RWA’s als onderpand in te zetten, krijgen instellingen toegang tot voorspelbare liquiditeit en 24/7 lending mogelijkheden. Dit versterkt niet alleen hun vertrouwen in blockchain technologie, maar vergroot ook de aantrekkelijkheid van stablecoin markten op wereldschaal. Impact op integratie van RWA in DeFi De waarde van RWA’s op de blockchain groeit snel, maar tot nu toe waren deze activa vaak geïsoleerd. Horizon verandert dit landschap fundamenteel. Door tokenized Treasuries en vergelijkbare producten bruikbaar te maken als actief onderpand, worden ze direct gekoppeld aan DeFi markten. Dit vermindert de afhankelijkheid van volatiele crypto activa, verdiept liquiditeits pools en schept vertrouwen bij instellingen die tot nu toe terughoudend waren. Volgens Sergey Nazarov, mede-oprichter van Chainlink, luidt Horizon een nieuw hoofdstuk in voor DeFi. Het verbindt toonaangevende financiële instellingen met blockchain-native infrastructuur. Aave Labs rolls out Horizon – Institutional borrowing vs tokenized Treasurys, CLOs – Borrow USDC, RLUSD, GHO w/ predictable liquidity – Powered by Chainlink Onchain NAV – Partners: Circle, VanEck, Centrifuge, WisdomTree + more More: https://t.co/nZOLXF1w4W pic.twitter.com/J5LXn2Y1bL — Fomos News (@fomos_news) August 27, 2025 Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Aave lanceert RWA stablecoin platform Horizon is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Threshold
T$0.01623-0.18%
Wormhole
W$0.07775+6.87%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,934.91-0.08%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 01:31
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Undervalued Compared To Gold, Fair Value At $126,000: JPMorgan

NetApp Inc. ($NTAP) Stock: Q1 2026 Earnings and All-Flash Growth

Aave lanceert RWA stablecoin platform Horizon

Met a former colleague at an offline event, Clanker developer was exposed for "stealing Velodrome funds" and quit the team

Top Crypto to Buy Now: Why Pepeto Leads the Best Memecoins for the Bull Run