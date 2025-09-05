Cronos Skyrockets and WLFI Prepares Massive Token Launch

Cronos, the native token of the Crypto.com–backed blockchain, spiked 40% following news of a $6.4 billion Cronos treasury launched by Trump Media Group in partnership with Crypto.com and Yorkville Acquisition. CRO jumped from around $0.20 to over $0.23 — its highest since May 2022 — propelling the token back into the top 30 by market cap.Cointelegraph+5Cointelegraph+5Cointelegraph+5
Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek revealed that Trump Media's CRO holdings now exceed $1.5 billion.
Reactions have been mixed. Some believe CRO deserves a long-term spot in the crypto top 10, while others criticize the politicization of digital assets. One vocal skeptic lamented: "Great, so now my crypto portfolio is dependent on what some politician says or does…"
Meanwhile, World Liberty Finance (WLFI) is set to launch its token on September 1 at 12:00 PM UTC on Ethereum. At launch, 20% of tokens from early rounds priced between $0.015 and $0.05 will become transferable. The rest will unlock later via community governance. Notably, founders and insiders receive no tokens at launch.
WLFI raised an astonishing $22.6 billion across eight funding rounds, including a $1.5 billion equity investment by ALT5 Sigma at $0.20 per token. Pre-market valuations suggest a fully diluted worth of $20–55 billion, with a circulating market cap of $2–4 billion — putting it among 2025's largest crypto launches.
However, analysts warn of potential Ethereum liquidity concerns, particularly if early investors offload large amounts at launch. Still, robust demand could balance outflows.
Cronos’s rally underscores a powerful truth: politics still moves markets. When political entities with name recognition — and fresh treasuries — enter the crypto space, price action follows.
WLFI’s upcoming token debut, meanwhile, could redefine crypto market depth — depending on how demand holds up against a flood of new supply. This underscores two divergent models: one shaped by political branding, the other by capital scale and community-driven governance.
Fascinating times indeed. Buckle up.
