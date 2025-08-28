Cronos Soars 40% On Trump Media Group CRO Strategy News

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 12:49
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.506+1.52%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10612+3.98%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01311+0.38%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01823-5.71%
Cronos
CRO$0.34585+56.40%

Cronos, the native cryptocurrency of the Crypto.com-backed Cronos Chain, surged to multi-year highs following news of the Trump Media Group CRO Strategy launch.

On Tuesday, Trump Media and Technology Group announced launching a joint $6.4 billion Cronos treasury with Crypto.com and Yorkville Acquisition.

Cronos (CRO) surged 25% to $0.20 within hours after the announcement, before climbing past $0.23 on Wednesday, its highest level since May 2022, according to CoinGecko data.

The news has sparked mixed reactions within the community as some CRO holders were optimistic, while others expressed skepticism toward the influence of political figures.

Trump Media’s CRO holdings are at $1.5 billion

Amid CRO rising to multi-year highs, Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek took to X on Wednesday to report that the crypto asset had surged 40% following the Trump Media Group CRO Strategy announcement.

Trump Media (DJT) shares rose 5% on the news, Marszalek noted, adding: “Value of CRO held under Trump Media Group umbrella now at over $1.5 billion.”

Source: Kris Marszalek

The announcement of Trump Media Group CRO Strategy came nearly four years after the Cronos launch in mainnet beta in early November 2021.

CRO still far from all-time highs

After breaking past $0.23, CRO’s market capitalization climbed above $7.8 billion, gaining more than 44%.

Despite reaching multi-year highs, CRO remains about 300% below its all-time peak of $0.965 recorded a few days after the official Cronos mainnet launch in 2021.

Historical price of Cronos (CRO), known as Crypto.org Coin (CRO) before 2021. Source: CoinGecko

Before the launch of the Cronos Chain, CRO was known as Crypto.org Coin (CRO), an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain that was created by Crypto.com founders in November 2018.

In March 2021, Crypto.com transitioned CRO to its own decentralized open-source blockchain, the Crypto.org Chain. Soon after launching Cronos, the exchange rebranded the token to Cronos in February 2022.

Mixed reactions

Amid the rally, Cronos rose in the ranking of top crypto assets by market cap, becoming the 28th biggest crypto asset by time of publishing, according to CoinGecko.

Some social media commentators expressed optimism about CRO, suggesting that the asset “deserves a permanent spot in the top 10.”

Others were more skeptical, pointing out that Cronos canceled a 70 billion CRO token burn in March 2025, despite originally announcing the burn in 2021.

Related: Trump’s crypto ventures yield $2.4B since 2022: Report

“You gave them 6 billion CRO from the tokens that were meant to be burnt forever,” one commentator wrote on X.

Some skeptics also expressed concerns over the influence of political figures on the price of CRO.

“Great, so now my crypto portfolio is dependent on what some politician says or does. Just what everyone wanted. Can we just have one thing that isn’t infected by politics?” another poster wrote.

Magazine: Bitcoin is ‘funny internet money’ during a crisis: Tezos co-founder

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/cronos-surge-40-trump-media-group-cro-strategy?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Price Prediction: $219M Floods Into Bitcoin ETFs – Institutions Quietly Preparing for a Run to $1 Million

Bitcoin Price Prediction: $219M Floods Into Bitcoin ETFs – Institutions Quietly Preparing for a Run to $1 Million

Bitcoin ETFs gained $219M in inflows as institutions return, fueling predictions of a breakout toward $130K and beyond.
Share
Coinstats2025/08/28 13:13
Share
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
U
U$0.00995-11.16%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.0000791-2.49%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0662+18.42%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:59
Share
Particle Network Launches Universal Transaction Layer for RWAs, Stablecoins, and Digital Assets

Particle Network Launches Universal Transaction Layer for RWAs, Stablecoins, and Digital Assets

PANews reported on August 5 that according to official news, Particle Network has opened up its end-to-end all-round infrastructure to create a universal transaction layer for RWAs, stablecoins and digital
Solayer
LAYER$0.5522+1.93%
Share
PANews2025/08/05 11:10
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Price Prediction: $219M Floods Into Bitcoin ETFs – Institutions Quietly Preparing for a Run to $1 Million

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Particle Network Launches Universal Transaction Layer for RWAs, Stablecoins, and Digital Assets

3 Hottest Meme Coins That Could Make You a Millionaire

StartmeupHK Festival 2022: A week-long showcase of Hong Kong’s dynamic and thriving startup ecosystem