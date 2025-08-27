Cronos unveils 2025-2026 roadmap targeting institutional adoption

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 00:14
Cronos has announced its 2025-2026 roadmap outlining plans for institutional adoption through tokenization, AI integration, and expanded distribution channels, according to information provided to Finbold on August 26, 2025. 

The strategy centers on three main development areas intended to increase adoption and market presence.

3 growth engines 

The first engine, infrastructure, will see Cronos launch a purpose-built tokenization platform for equities, funds, commodities, insurance, forex, and real estate. The platform aims to enable instant T+0 transfers, provide yield on tokenized stocks, and integrate with DeFi protocols. Tokenized assets will be made natively accessible to AI agents through the Cronos AI Agent SDK and its Proof of Identity standard.

The second engine, distribution, leverages Cronos’ integration with Crypto.com to provide access for more than 150 million retail users to DeFi services such as lending and staking. Merchant adoption is expected to scale across 10 million eligible businesses, with Cronos products embedded within Crypto.com’s fiat rails and Project Cortex, its LLM-powered financial interface.

The third engine, demand, will be anchored around CRO, the native token of Cronos. This includes support for CRO-powered ETFs in the U.S. and EU and partnerships with digital asset treasury companies to reinforce liquidity and CRO’s institutional utility.

Tying tokenization, AI, and DeFi into one interoperable system

Cronos reports recent network upgrades have reduced block times to 0.5 seconds and decreased gas fees, resulting in a reported 400% increase in daily transactions. The roadmap sets targets for 2026, including $20 billion in CRO through public markets, $10 billion in deployed tokenized assets, and 20 million users across centralized and decentralized finance platforms.

Working with Crypto.com and decentralized exchanges, including VVS Finance and H2 Finance, Cronos has introduced features connecting Web3 wallets to the Crypto.com debit card, allowing users to move funds on-chain and make real-world purchases.

The announcement comes as the tokenization sector has grown to $25 billion, with projections suggesting potential growth to $18 trillion by 2033. The stablecoin market currently represents $271 billion in value.

Featured image via Shutterstock. 

Source: https://finbold.com/cronos-unveils-2025-2026-roadmap-targeting-institutional-adoption/

