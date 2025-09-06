Cronos Volume Stalls & Polygon Breaks $0.29, But BlockDAG’s $397M Presale Proves It’s 2025’s Top ICO

Advertisement





Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice.

Cronos has struggled to break out despite ecosystem efforts, and the Cronos (CRO) market trend shows how momentum can stall without stronger catalysts. Polygon just completed its token migration, yet the Polygon (POL) price update reminds us that even progress doesn’t always translate into explosive growth. So here’s the real question: where do you put your money if you want more than cautious charts and stalled rallies?

That’s where BlockDAG steps in. With 3M+ miners already active, $397M+ raised, miners shipping worldwide, and a dashboard that proves utility before listing, it looks like the best long-term crypto play of 2025. This is what 2025’s top ICO looks like, and you can still get in.

BlockDAG: 2025’s Landmark ICO

Every cycle has that one presale people regret missing. In 2021, it was Solana. In 2023, it was PEPE. And in 2025, it’s already shaping up to be BlockDAG. With over $397M raised, 3M+ mobile miners active, and miners physically shipped worldwide, this is not just another token sale; it’s proof of adoption before launch. The price is still stuck at $0.0013 until the Singapore Deployment Event, and that’s where the real money-making angle sits.

The reason this matters is simple: BlockDAG has already done what most presales only talk about. The X10 miner rollout is live, with unboxing videos, community reviews, and proof that hardware is being delivered at scale. This isn’t hype based on a whitepaper; it’s real-world adoption that gives confidence they aren’t just buying promises.

Advertisement





At the same time, the community is exploding. With over 320,000 holders, 19,600 hardware miners sold, and more than 20 million monthly online impressions, the project boasts a visibility push that most ICOs can only dream of. From sports sponsorships to billboards across major cities, BlockDAG is putting itself on the global stage while still in presale.

This is why missing out feels costly. $397M raised at $0.0013 shows how early holders already locked in 2,900% paper gains.

Cronos (CRO) Market Trend: Can It Regain Momentum?

The Cronos (CRO) market trend has shown mixed signals in recent months. Despite ecosystem partnerships and steady development, CRO has struggled to push past key resistance levels. Trading activity has been uneven, and while liquidity exists, it hasn’t sparked the kind of breakout run that holders have been hoping for. This gap between visible ecosystem growth and the token’s actual price action has kept many cautious. Without a stronger trigger or outside market lift, CRO has yet to prove it can deliver consistent upside momentum.

At the same time, the Cronos (CRO) market trend isn’t one to dismiss entirely. The chain has been expanding its DeFi presence, NFTs are slowly growing, and payment utility across the network continues to improve. If the broader altcoin market sees renewed inflows, CRO could be positioned to benefit from that shift. For now, though, compared to projects with massive presale traction and visible adoption, Cronos feels more like it is chasing than leading.

The Polygon (POL) price update has been one of the most followed stories in September. With the migration from MATIC to POL complete, the token has seen renewed interest across the market. Prices are currently holding in the $0.28–$0.29 range, showing 5–15% growth over the past week. A key driver has been the launch of native staking, which finally gives holders direct rewards and added utility through ecosystem incentives. Trading volumes above $250M in 24 hours highlight strong participation, but the bigger question is whether this momentum can be sustained beyond the short term.

Analysts remain divided on where things go next. Some expect a push to $0.38 or higher if demand continues to build, while others point to consolidation risk at current levels. What makes this Polygon (POL) price update stand out is that real adoption progress is visible, yet sentiment still feels cautious. For now, Polygon has completed a migration and ecosystem upgrade, but the market is still awaiting proof that this will translate into lasting growth through the final quarter of 2025.

Why BDAG is the Best Long-Term Crypto of 2025

Cronos continues to struggle for stronger momentum, and the Cronos (CRO) market trend shows that, despite ecosystem activity, big breakouts are still limited. Polygon has pushed through its migration successfully, and the latest Polygon (POL) price update shows short-term gains, but it’s still unclear if that strength can hold in the long run.

Both projects are moving forward, yet they highlight how difficult it is to sustain excitement without fresh adoption sparks. BlockDAG, on the other hand, is showing what a real presale moment looks like. With $397M raised, 3M+ miners, hardware delivered, and the token still at $0.0013, it is shaping up as the best long-term play of 2025.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article, and views in it do not represent those of, nor should they be attributed to, ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the company, product, or project mentioned in this piece; nor can this article be regarded as investment advice. Please be aware that trading cryptocurrencies involves substantial risk as the volatility of the crypto market can lead to significant losses.