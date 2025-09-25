Cross-Border Retail Payments Get Overhaul as Swift Rolls Out Global Scheme

TLDR :

Swift is working with 30+ banks to set new rules for retail cross-border payments and boost speed worldwide.

The scheme guarantees upfront fee transparency, full-value delivery, and real-time transaction tracking for users.

Over 4 billion accounts across 220+ countries stand to benefit from this cross-border payment standardization.

Swift reports 75% of payments on its network already settle within 10 minutes, beating G20 speed targets.



Swift is taking a big step toward solving a long-running pain point for consumers and small businesses.

The company announced a new global initiative aimed at making cross-border retail payments work as smoothly as domestic ones. It plans to work with dozens of leading banks to roll out this scheme across hundreds of countries. The move promises faster transactions, clear costs upfront, and better tracking for every payment.

For crypto and fintech watchers, this signals growing competition with blockchain payment solutions.

New Rules for Cross-Border Retail Payments

According to Swift, more than 30 banks from 17 countries have already signed on as early adopters of the scheme. These banks will help define new rules designed to make retail payments faster and more predictable.

The rules will require upfront disclosure of fees and foreign exchange rates. They will also guarantee full-value delivery so no funds get lost along the way.

End-to-end visibility will be standard, letting customers follow their money from start to finish. Instant settlement will be offered whenever local rails allow it, cutting waiting times that usually frustrate users. Swift says this approach will build confidence for both consumers and small businesses sending money across borders.

The company’s tweet announcing the move stressed its goal of raising the bar for retail customers worldwide. By setting clear standards, Swift aims to make the process less fragmented and more consistent between banks.

Swift Builds on the G20 Roadmap

Swift stated that the initiative aligns closely with the G20’s 2027 roadmap for faster and cheaper payments. The group has already optimized the cross-border part of transactions, with 75% of payments on Swift reaching destination banks within 10 minutes.

The focus now turns to what Swift calls the “last mile,” the domestic part of payments, which can cause most of the delays.

By working with banks and regulators, Swift hopes to identify bottlenecks in local infrastructure and resolve them over time. This could shorten transaction times even more while improving reliability. The scheme is expected to roll out in stages, gradually extending to more banks and regions as rules are finalized.

Chief Business Officer Thierry Chilosi said that the company has already transformed wholesale payments and now wants to bring the same experience to retail users. This move could have wide impact, as it targets over 4 billion accounts across more than 220 countries and territories.

The company expects more banks to join after the first phase as confidence in the framework grows. The next few months will determine how quickly the rollout moves and how well it can integrate with existing systems worldwide.

The post Cross-Border Retail Payments Get Overhaul as Swift Rolls Out Global Scheme appeared first on Blockonomi.