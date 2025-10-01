CrossBar to Release Daric Chip and EMPC Real-Time Signature Demonstration

PANews reported on October 1st that CrossBar will debut its Daric chip and EMPC (Enhanced Multi-Party Computation) real-time signing demonstration at TOKEN2049 Singapore, showcasing how EMPC eliminates mnemonics and passwords, supports flexible T-of-N configurations, and eliminates single points of failure. Leveraging open-source hardware and transparent auditability, CrossBar will enhance blockchain security and trust. Attendees will also receive an exclusive preview of the PHSM 8 feature, which is still under development.

