Crosschain USDC Transfers Launch on Hyperliquid HyperEVM

TLDR

Native USDC has officially launched on HyperEVM, marking a major milestone in Hyperliquid’s multi-chain DeFi strategy. This deployment includes Circle’s Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP) V2, allowing secure and capital-efficient USDC transfers from over 14 supported blockchains. Hyperliquid now offers developers, institutions, and traders access to the largest regulated digital dollar on its high-performance smart contract layer.

Native USDC Deployment Enhances Crosschain Liquidity

With native USDC now on HyperEVM, users can securely move funds across chains without relying on wrapped assets. The integration enables seamless transfers between Hyperliquid and other leading ecosystems with Circle’s CCTP V2. This strengthens capital efficiency and trust by using native USDC that is always redeemable 1:1 for U.S. dollars.

HyperEVM is a core part of the Hyperliquid architecture designed for smart contract execution. Developers can now build apps that interact with regulated USDC directly on HyperEVM. This unlocks broader liquidity access across the DeFi space while supporting secure cross-chain flows.

The deployment includes both mainnet and testnet support. The mainnet address is 0xb88339CB7199b77E23DB6E890353E22632Ba630f, and testnet access is available through Circle’s faucet. This setup ensures that developers can test integrations effectively before going live.

CCTP V2 Powers Crosschain Transfers and New App Use Cases

Circle’s CCTP V2 plays a central role in enabling this launch by facilitating native USDC movement across multiple networks. Transfers occur with full capital efficiency and do not require intermediaries or wrapping mechanisms, greatly reducing friction for users and improving reliability.

Developers can now integrate USDC with new financial applications, including swaps, purchases, treasury operations, and more. With native USDC support, apps benefit from faster settlement and increased composability. These capabilities extend to institutional use cases, enabled by on/off-ramps through Circle Mint.

By using CCTP V2, apps on HyperEVM can now offer onboarding experiences that abstract away blockchain complexity. This helps bridge traditional finance with decentralized systems and promotes wider adoption. Future phases will link HyperEVM directly to HyperCore, unifying liquidity layers.

Ecosystem Integration Begins with Multiple Day One Partners

The launch has attracted support from a range of DeFi platforms, including Across Protocol, Stargate, Wormhole, and HyperBeat. Each partner brings unique use cases, from crosschain messaging to lending and trading. These integrations reflect growing confidence in Hyperliquid’s infrastructure.

HyperCore and HyperEVM form a unified system for decentralized finance on Hyperliquid. While USDC on HyperEVM is separate from the version used on HyperCore, future updates will connect them. This will enable direct USDC deposits to HyperCore’s spot and perpetual exchange.

This first deployment lays the foundation for deep liquidity and seamless trading flows across the entire Hyperliquid stack. USDC will remain a key asset, supporting collateral use, trading pairs, and smart contract settlements. Hyperliquid aims to streamline both user and developer experiences.

