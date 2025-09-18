Crossmint Partners with MoneyGram for USDC Remittances in Colombia

By: Coincentral
2025/09/18 21:02
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994-0.02%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24783+5.97%
RWAX
APP$0.002523+0.55%

TLDR

  • Crossmint enables MoneyGram’s new stablecoin payment app for cross-border transfers.
  • The new app allows USDC transfers from the US to Colombia, boosting financial inclusion.
  • MoneyGram offers USDC savings and Visa-linked spending for Colombian users.
  • The collaboration simplifies cross-border payments with enterprise-grade blockchain tech.

MoneyGram, a global leader in remittance services, launched its stablecoin-powered cross-border payment system. This service, which leverages Crossmint’s advanced wallet infrastructure, enables users to send funds across borders using USDC (USD Coin). The new offering marks a significant shift from traditional remittance services to blockchain-powered transactions, providing customers with faster, cheaper, and more secure transfers.

The launch targets the Colombian market as its first key corridor, with plans to expand to other Latin American regions. The partnership allows U.S. senders to transfer funds in US dollars, which are converted to USDC and received instantly by recipients in Colombia. This service is part of MoneyGram’s ongoing evolution from a traditional financial service provider to a global, decentralized payment network.

Enhancing Financial Accessibility in Colombia

The partnership between Crossmint and MoneyGram has specific benefits for Colombian recipients, where financial inclusion is an ongoing challenge. By using the new MoneyGram app, Colombian users can receive USDC, a stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar, offering a more reliable store of value compared to the Colombian peso.

In an environment where the peso has depreciated nearly 12% against the U.S. dollar since early 2025, this service offers a hedge against currency instability. Additionally, users can access MoneyGram’s network of over 6,000 locations across Colombia to convert their USDC into Colombian pesos when needed.

The app also provides users with the option to store funds in USDC, helping to protect against local inflation, and spend globally through linked Visa or Mastercard debit cards. Upcoming features will allow users to earn incentives on their USDC deposits, further expanding the app’s utility for Colombian families.

Crossmint’s Technology Behind the Innovation

Crossmint’s role in this new service is essential. The platform offers an end-to-end wallet infrastructure, allowing MoneyGram to manage wallet creation, stablecoin transactions, and tokenization seamlessly. Crossmint’s technology simplifies blockchain complexity for both institutions and consumers, with an easy-to-use interface. This eliminates the need for blockchain engineers or dealing with the complexities of managing private keys, gas fees, or transaction validation.

“Crossmint has been instrumental in accelerating our stablecoin strategy. Their enterprise-grade platform allowed us to move quickly, cut out multiple vendors, and bring this product to market faster,” said Josh Bivins, Director of Product at MoneyGram. “The simplicity and efficiency of Crossmint’s solution made it easy for us to offer a cross-border payment experience that’s secure, fast, and accessible.”

The service uses a robust, future-proof wallet architecture, ensuring that MoneyGram can scale its operations across multiple countries. Crossmint’s support for over 50 blockchains, along with its compliance with SOC 2 standards, ensures that the platform is secure and fully compliant with regulations.

Revolutionizing Cross-Border Payments

MoneyGram’s new stablecoin service addresses several challenges in traditional remittance systems. Cross-border payments, particularly to developing countries, often involve high fees and long processing times. By leveraging stablecoins and blockchain technology, MoneyGram is able to provide a more efficient, cost-effective solution.

The app allows U.S. senders to make low-cost transactions directly to Colombian recipients in a matter of minutes. With blockchain technology eliminating intermediaries, users can avoid the traditional high fees associated with bank transfers and other remittance services.

This service aims to democratize cross-border financial transactions and improve the financial system in countries like Colombia, where many people are underbanked and depend on remittances from abroad.

The post Crossmint Partners with MoneyGram for USDC Remittances in Colombia appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 18, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, NeXTSTEP OS Released, Influenced Mac OS X in 1989, ICANN Formed to Oversee Internet Governance in 1998, U.S. Air Force Established as Separate Branch in 1947, and we present you with these top quality stories. From ML-Based Batch Estimation for Dynamic Pricing in Same-Day Delivery Services to How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army, let’s dive right in. Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI By @startupsoftheweek [ 6 Min read ] Learn how startups can win in the AI era—become the answer in ChatGPT Perplexity, build AI-native ops, and grow faster with smarter distribution. Read More. How to Make Your Fetch Requests Production-Ready By @hacker5295744 [ 12 Min read ] In this article, we will explore how to make your fetch requests production-ready using a library called ffetch. Read More. Humans Are the Improbability Drive AI Can’t Copy By @IHODLem [ 2 Min read ] AI runs on probability, humans thrive on impossibility. Douglas Adams’ improbability drive proves why the spark of surprise is ours alone. Read More. ML-Based Batch Estimation for Dynamic Pricing in Same-Day Delivery Services By @andrewnarts [ 9 Min read ] Five years ago, same-day delivery felt like a luxury. Today, it’s a baseline expectation. Read More. How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army By @arthur.tkachenko [ 7 Min read ] Yuriy Sakhno is a volunteer helping the Ukrainian military with 3D printing. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1494+5.50%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/19 00:03
Share
DEX aggregator Titan completes $7 million seed round led by Galaxy Ventures

DEX aggregator Titan completes $7 million seed round led by Galaxy Ventures

PANews reported on September 19th that Titan, the Solana ecosystem's DEX aggregator, announced the completion of a $7 million seed round of funding, led by Galaxy Ventures and participated by Frictionless, Mirana, Ergonia, Auros, Susquehanna, and several angel investors. Titan stated, "This funding will accelerate Titan's progress in building a comprehensive portal to the internet capital markets, designed for traders seeking superior trade execution on Solana." Titan has officially exited its private beta phase and is now open to the public on the titan.exchange platform. Additionally, Titan has launched the Titan Prime API, a meta-aggregator application programming interface that compares quotes from leading Solana routing tools, including Titan’s proprietary Argos algorithm.
Portal
PORTAL$0.04988+1.77%
SEED
SEED$0.001611-16.05%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.07035-0.95%
Share
PANews2025/09/19 07:32
Share
Bitcoin at Crucial Pivot Point, Here's Why Fed Can Tilt Balance

Bitcoin at Crucial Pivot Point, Here's Why Fed Can Tilt Balance

Bitcoin volatility might peak as market awaits major FOMC rate cut decision
SphereX
HERE$0.00026+0.38%
Major
MAJOR$0.1662+2.14%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003008-22.67%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 23:28
Share

Trending News

More

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

DEX aggregator Titan completes $7 million seed round led by Galaxy Ventures

Bitcoin at Crucial Pivot Point, Here's Why Fed Can Tilt Balance

Kalshi's trading volume this month has reached $1.3 billion, surpassing Polymarket

Bitcoin & Ethereum Inflows Hit 1-Year Low as Crypto Investors Brace for Fed Decision – BTC Eyes $120K