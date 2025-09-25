Crossmint secures Circle funding to scale USDC adoption worldwide

Circle Ventures is joining forces with Crossmint in a new push to get USDC everywhere. The goal is simple: make payments faster, cheaper, and ready for global scale. This move puts stablecoins at the heart of Crossmint’s infrastructure.
The announcement sets the stage for billions of potential users to transact with near-instant settlement. It signals a growing effort to connect crypto payments with real-world usage.
Circle Ventures, the corporate venture arm of Circle, has made a strategic investment in Crossmint.
The move is designed to expand access to USDC across multiple blockchains. Crossmint said the funding will help deliver low-cost transactions for businesses, users, and AI-driven systems.
The company has already been involved in major payment integrations. From remittance solutions with MoneyGram to fintech projects, its platform is built to handle scale. The new investment allows Crossmint to keep improving its wallet and API services. Those tools make it easier for developers and companies to add stablecoin transactions.
Circle’s USDC remains one of the most regulated and transparent stablecoins. It is fully backed by cash and short-term U.S. Treasuries. The integration with Crossmint opens the door for new payment use cases. That includes global onramps, agentic payments, and machine-to-machine transactions.
The collaboration is part of Circle’s wider strategy to accelerate stablecoin adoption. Faster, cheaper transactions are seen as key to reaching a mass audience. Crossmint aims to help make this possible by simplifying the technical side of onboarding.
Crossmint said that combining its tools with USDC creates a strong foundation for future payments. Developers can build products that work across chains without adding friction for users. It also reduces costs for businesses handling large transaction volumes.
The partnership is positioned to benefit companies looking for reliable, fully reserved stablecoins. Circle’s regulated status offers confidence for enterprises that need compliance-ready options. Crossmint’s orchestration layer helps connect all parts of the payment flow.
Both firms are betting on near-instant, global transactions as a key piece of the next financial wave. That includes preparing for a future where AI agents can pay for services automatically. This creates demand for systems that can handle speed, scale, and security.
The announcement was shared by Circle on its official channels. It represents another step toward making crypto usable in everyday transactions. The focus now turns to execution as the companies look to roll out new integrations.
The post Crossmint secures Circle funding to scale USDC adoption worldwide appeared first on Blockonomi.