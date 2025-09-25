CrowdStrike Holdings, ($CRWD) Stock: Launches Threat AI to Automate Security Workflows

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) closed at $476.33 on September 24, 2025, down 1.61% in regular trading, with pre-market shares at $474.68.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD)
The decline followed the company’s major announcement at its Fal.Con 2025 conference, where it introduced Threat AI, a next-generation system designed to automate security intelligence and workflows.
Threat AI marks a significant step in CrowdStrike’s Agentic Security Workforce vision. The system employs autonomous agents that analyze threat data, hunt for adversaries, and take proactive action across the kill chain. It builds on CrowdStrike’s intelligence foundation, which tracks over 265 sophisticated global adversary groups, and is embedded into its Threat Intelligence & Hunting modules.
The system’s initial release includes the Malware Analysis Agent, which automates the labor-intensive process of reversing, classifying, and comparing malware. This automation reduces the workload for analysts while speeding up threat response.
CrowdStrike highlighted that Threat AI incorporates knowledge and decision-making from its Counter Adversary Operations (CAO) team, composed of elite intelligence experts and threat hunters. The company aims to give organizations a faster, more accurate way to handle emerging cyber threats by embedding AI-driven automation into daily security workflows.
The launch strengthens CrowdStrike’s position in the cybersecurity sector, where the demand for automated, scalable defenses continues to rise. The company’s SaaS-based model already provides cloud-delivered protection for endpoints, workloads, identity, and data, making Threat AI a natural expansion of its platform.
Despite reporting a net loss of $296.9 million over the trailing twelve months, CrowdStrike continues to demonstrate strong revenue growth, with $4.34 billion in sales. The company maintains $4.97 billion in cash against a manageable debt-to-equity ratio of 21.36%. Levered free cash flow stands at $1.44 billion, supporting continued investment in innovation.
Valuation remains high, with a forward P/E of 135.14 and a price-to-sales ratio of 27.18, reflecting investor confidence in long-term growth.
CrowdStrike shares have been strong performers. As of September 24, 2025, CRWD has gained 39.21% year-to-date, with a 65.08% return over the past year. Longer-term performance includes a 197% return over three years and a 256% gain over five years, far ahead of the S&P 500’s 104% rise over the same period.
The post CrowdStrike Holdings, ($CRWD) Stock: Launches Threat AI to Automate Security Workflows appeared first on CoinCentral.