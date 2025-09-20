The post Crucial Telegram Warning Issued to Shiba Inu Community: Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Shiba Inu-focused account with the X handle Susbarium has issued a crucial warning at this time to Telegram crypto users. There is an ongoing trend of scammers wanting to buy trusted usernames on Telegram, which might come with dangerous consequences. According to Susbarium, scammers are offering big money for Telegram usernames, but selling a trusted handle may not be only risky — it can be dangerous.   🚨SHIBARMY SECURITY ALERT🚨 Scammers are offering big money for Telegram usernames but selling a trusted handle isn’t just risky, it can be dangerous. 🛑 If your username is recognised and respected in the community, transferring it means someone else can impersonate you.… — Susbarium | Shibarium Trustwatch (@susbarium) September 19, 2025 For user names recognized and respected in the crypto community, transferring it might result in impersonation from someone else, who could scam others by posing as the individual, spread misinformation using the user name and undermine the reputation and trust that have been built. In light of this, crypto users have been warned never to sell their user names through private messages or off-platform deals. Even though selling through Fragment might be legal and secure, they should still exercise caution, weighing the decision properly before acting. Warnings issued In recent weeks, new warnings have been shared by Susbarium to crypto users. One such is a warning from Ledger CTO Charles Guillemet, who warns crypto users who use a hardware wallet without a clear understanding of accompanying risks, urging them to always review every transaction before signing. In a separate warning, Susbarium urges the Shiba Inu community to beware of fake Shibarium accounts, citing a wave of impersonator accounts mimicking the official Shibarium account. These fake accounts are spreading scam links intended to steal user assets or mislead them into connecting wallets… The post Crucial Telegram Warning Issued to Shiba Inu Community: Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Shiba Inu-focused account with the X handle Susbarium has issued a crucial warning at this time to Telegram crypto users. There is an ongoing trend of scammers wanting to buy trusted usernames on Telegram, which might come with dangerous consequences. According to Susbarium, scammers are offering big money for Telegram usernames, but selling a trusted handle may not be only risky — it can be dangerous.   🚨SHIBARMY SECURITY ALERT🚨 Scammers are offering big money for Telegram usernames but selling a trusted handle isn’t just risky, it can be dangerous. 🛑 If your username is recognised and respected in the community, transferring it means someone else can impersonate you.… — Susbarium | Shibarium Trustwatch (@susbarium) September 19, 2025 For user names recognized and respected in the crypto community, transferring it might result in impersonation from someone else, who could scam others by posing as the individual, spread misinformation using the user name and undermine the reputation and trust that have been built. In light of this, crypto users have been warned never to sell their user names through private messages or off-platform deals. Even though selling through Fragment might be legal and secure, they should still exercise caution, weighing the decision properly before acting. Warnings issued In recent weeks, new warnings have been shared by Susbarium to crypto users. One such is a warning from Ledger CTO Charles Guillemet, who warns crypto users who use a hardware wallet without a clear understanding of accompanying risks, urging them to always review every transaction before signing. In a separate warning, Susbarium urges the Shiba Inu community to beware of fake Shibarium accounts, citing a wave of impersonator accounts mimicking the official Shibarium account. These fake accounts are spreading scam links intended to steal user assets or mislead them into connecting wallets…

Crucial Telegram Warning Issued to Shiba Inu Community: Details

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 16:11
Threshold
T$0.0167-0.77%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005012+1.10%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017804+1.92%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000592-4.66%
Light
LIGHT$0.01665-25.16%

The Shiba Inu-focused account with the X handle Susbarium has issued a crucial warning at this time to Telegram crypto users. There is an ongoing trend of scammers wanting to buy trusted usernames on Telegram, which might come with dangerous consequences.

According to Susbarium, scammers are offering big money for Telegram usernames, but selling a trusted handle may not be only risky — it can be dangerous.  

For user names recognized and respected in the crypto community, transferring it might result in impersonation from someone else, who could scam others by posing as the individual, spread misinformation using the user name and undermine the reputation and trust that have been built.

In light of this, crypto users have been warned never to sell their user names through private messages or off-platform deals. Even though selling through Fragment might be legal and secure, they should still exercise caution, weighing the decision properly before acting.

Warnings issued

In recent weeks, new warnings have been shared by Susbarium to crypto users. One such is a warning from Ledger CTO Charles Guillemet, who warns crypto users who use a hardware wallet without a clear understanding of accompanying risks, urging them to always review every transaction before signing.

In a separate warning, Susbarium urges the Shiba Inu community to beware of fake Shibarium accounts, citing a wave of impersonator accounts mimicking the official Shibarium account. These fake accounts are spreading scam links intended to steal user assets or mislead them into connecting wallets to malicious sites.

Hence, Shiba Inu holders should never click on unknown links, connect their wallets to untrusted apps or share their seed phrases or private keys.

Source: https://u.today/crucial-telegram-warning-issued-to-shiba-inu-community-details

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Coinbase pledges major improvements to customer support after backlash

Coinbase pledges major improvements to customer support after backlash

Coinbase’s support team has promised to improve their customer services after being heavily criticized for taking unreasonable amounts of time to solve account issues. Jonathan Wes Griffith, the customer experience lead at Coinbase, said it is “consistently improving” and “wants to bring customers along the way.” Griffith wrote an X post on Friday, trying to […]
Major
MAJOR$0.15911-2.12%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 16:19
Share
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Will $BTC Hit $150,000 by Year-End if ETF Inflows Accelerate?

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Will $BTC Hit $150,000 by Year-End if ETF Inflows Accelerate?

Explore expert analysis on Bitcoin's potential to reach $150,000 by year-end amid accelerating ETF inflows, market trends, and investor sentiment.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,668.39-0.72%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.001045+0.09%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/20 16:25
Share
Orderly Network: Preparing for a big event next week

Orderly Network: Preparing for a big event next week

PANews reported on September 20 that Web3 liquidity provider Orderly Network stated on the X platform that it is preparing for a major event next week.
Major
MAJOR$0.15911-2.12%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 16:26
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase pledges major improvements to customer support after backlash

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Will $BTC Hit $150,000 by Year-End if ETF Inflows Accelerate?

Orderly Network: Preparing for a big event next week

Crypto custody firm Anchorage Digital has applied for a master account with the Federal Reserve

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months