Crucial Ten Days Ahead For Crypto: Will They Ignite Mega Altcoin Season?

2025/09/16 12:00
Bitcoin
Moonveil
Ibiza Final Boss
Altcoin
TOP Network
As Bitcoin (BTC) leads the ongoing consolidation phase in the crypto market, analysts are closely watching the next ten days as a pivotal time for both altcoin season and a potential new market rally. 

Analysts from The Bull Theory, a crypto research firm, have emphasized the significance of this upcoming period, suggesting it could determine the fate of what they term “mega altseason” in the fourth quarter (Q4) of the year. 

Could Global Economic Data Trigger A Surge In Crypto Prices?

The urgency of this new prediction for the broader crypto sector, comes in light of recent economic data from China, which revealed signs of weakening demand. Retail sales grew by only 3.4% year-on-year, falling short of the expected 3.9%. 

Similarly, industrial production increased by just 5.2%, marking the slowest growth in twelve months, while urban unemployment rose to 5.3%. 

These indicators suggest that the world’s second-largest economy is cooling, leading to speculation that quantitative easing (QE) may be the only viable solution moving forward.

China has already begun injecting substantial liquidity into its economy, and further measures could significantly boost the global money supply. The situation in the United States adds another layer of complexity, as markets are anticipating a 25 basis point cut in the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rates on September 17. 

If Fed Chair Jerome Powell not only confirms this cut but also signals the possibility of additional easing, The Bull Theory claims that this situation could lead to a surge in liquidity. Historically, such moves have prompted sharp upward movements in crypto and Bitcoin prices, often ranging from 5% to 10% within weeks.

Crypto

Moreover, Ethereum (ETH) could see increased inflows, particularly from exchange-traded funds (ETFs), while altcoins may benefit from an expanded risk appetite among investors. However, if the Federal Reserve hesitates to implement further cuts, risk assets across the board could face a sharp correction.

Potential Rate Cuts From Key Central Banks

The following days will also see critical decisions from other central banks, including the Bank of England (BOE) on September 18. Should the BOE signal a willingness to cut rates, it would reinforce the narrative of synchronized global easing. 

This could align with potential dovish moves from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) on September 19, which would further weaken the yen and facilitate more dollar liquidity flowing into the market. 

According to the firm’s analysis, in the macroeconomic landscape the best-case scenario would involve a coordinated global easing strategy, featuring cuts from the Federal Reserve, a dovish BOJ, and a supportive BOE. 

They assert this could lead to massive liquidity inflows, potentially pushing Bitcoin past the $120,000 mark, accelerating exchange-traded fund inflows into Ethereum, and prompting stronger performance from altcoins.

The Bull Theory concludes that if global central banks align their policies towards easing, the next ten days could very well mark the beginning of a robust altcoin season. 

Trump Family-Linked World Liberty Financial Token Defies Bitcoin, Ethereum Weakness, Extends Weekly Rally To 8%

The Trump family-backed World Liberty Financial (WLFI) token rallied sharply on Monday, bucking the broader cryptocurrency decline.read more
Coinstats2025/09/16 12:05
Monero Faces Turbulence with 18-Block Reorg; XMR Surges 7%

Monero experienced an 18-block reorganisation, reversing 117 transactions. Qubic is suspected of causing the reorganisation, despite denials of interference. Continue Reading:Monero Faces Turbulence with 18-Block Reorg; XMR Surges 7% The post Monero Faces Turbulence with 18-Block Reorg; XMR Surges 7% appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/09/16 12:17
Helius Joins Solana Treasury Trend With $500 Million Funding For New DAT Strategy

Nasdaq-listed firm Helius Medical Technologies Inc. unveiled the launch of a $500 million Solana-focused Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) backed by Pantera Capital and Summer Capital. Related Reading: Bitcoin Consolidates Above $115K As Market Eyes Fed’s Sept 17 Policy Move Helius Reveals Solana Treasury Strategy On Monday, Helius Medical Technologies, a neurotech company in the medical device field, announced an oversubscribed private investment in public equity (PIPE) offering of common stock to launch a new Solana treasury strategy. The offering, led by Pantera Capital and Summer Capital, is estimated to raise $500 million and an additional $750 million in stapled warrants to purchase shares of common stock, assuming full exercise. Additionally, Big Brain Holdings, Avenir, SinoHope, FalconX, Arrington Capital, Animoca Brands, Aspen Digital, Borderless, Laser Digital, HashKey Capital, and Republic Digital are also participating in the offering, which is expected to close on September 18, 2025. Following the closing, the company’s management team will include Summer Capital’s founder, Joseph Chee, as Director and Executive Chairman, Pantera’s General Partner, Cosmo Jiang, as Board Observer, and Pantera Capital’s founder, Dan Morehead, as Strategic Advisor. According to the announcement, Helius intends to use the offering’s proceeds to implement a DAT strategy and purchase Solana’s native token, SOL, to make it the company’s primary treasury reserve asset. Notably, the company expects to build an initial SOL position, with plans to significantly scale holdings over the next 12–24 months through a best-in-class capital markets program, incorporating ATM sales and other proven strategies. Additionally, it will evaluate staking, lending, and other opportunities throughout the ecosystem to generate revenue from the SOL Treasury, while maintaining a conservative risk profile, the company explained. Institutions Push SOL Adoption Cosmo Jiang told news media outlet Fortune he believes there can only be a handful of successful public companies dedicated to just one cryptocurrency, affirming that “just as much as it is about scale, it’s about velocity.” “We’d much rather start with a moderate size so that we can really go out to market and grow very quickly, rather than start too big and then have a harder time growing on a percentage basis,” he said. He affirmed that the deal structure for this Solana treasury company positions it to be competitive: “We believe we have the right setup to be the leading, if not, at least one of the two or three, but certainly the leading, Solana DAT.” It’s worth noting that recently, Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital announced their plan to establish Forward Industries, a SOL treasury company, to purchase the cryptocurrency, stake it, and generate excess returns. The company successfully closed its PIPE financing on September 11, securing gross proceeds of approximately $1.65 billion. Related Reading: Lower Bitcoin Dominance Reinforces Altcoin Strength — Here’s How In the press release, he also highlighted that “there is a real opportunity to drive the flywheel of creating shareholder value that Michael Saylor has pioneered with Strategy (…) by accelerating Solana adoption.” Meanwhile, Dan Morehead affirmed that Solana is a “category-defining blockchain and the foundation on which a new financial system will be built,” adding that “a productive treasury company, backing the industry’s most affordable, fastest, and most accessible network, stands to substantially increase institutional and retail access to the Solana ecosystem and help fuel its adoption around the world.” Featured Image from Unsplash.com, Chart from TradingView.com
