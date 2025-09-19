Curve Finance has put forward a revenue-sharing protocol to give CRV holders sustainable income beyond emissions and fees. Curve aims to mint $60 million in crvUSD and channel it into three Bitcoin pools, and create yield opportunities. On August 18, a contributor known as michwill put forward an idea called “Create a crvUSD credit line [...]]]>Curve Finance has put forward a revenue-sharing protocol to give CRV holders sustainable income beyond emissions and fees. Curve aims to mint $60 million in crvUSD and channel it into three Bitcoin pools, and create yield opportunities. On August 18, a contributor known as michwill put forward an idea called “Create a crvUSD credit line [...]]]>

CRV Holders Poised for Direct Yield Under New Curve Finance Proposal

By: Crypto News Flash
2025/09/19 03:02
Curve
CRV$0,783-4,20%
Line Protocol
LINE$0,0000332-5,68%
Forward
FORWARD$0,0002489-1,77%
  • Curve Finance has put forward a revenue-sharing protocol to give CRV holders sustainable income beyond emissions and fees.
  • Curve aims to mint $60 million in crvUSD and channel it into three Bitcoin pools, and create yield opportunities.

On August 18, a contributor known as michwill put forward an idea called “Create a crvUSD credit line to Yield Basis.” People are already referring to it as Yield Basis for short, and the core idea is to provide CRV holders who lock into veCRV with a more direct and steady stream of income from the protocol.

Currently, most veCRV rewards originate from emissions and indirect incentives; however, this proposal would redirect real protocol revenue to stakers through a crvUSD-powered mechanism. If the community signs off, it could mark one of the biggest overhauls of Curve’s tokenomics in years.

The crvUSD credit line is designed to act like fuel for Curve’s liquidity engine, funding pools in much the same way as crvUSD mint markets and PegKeepers. The Yield Basis proposal lays out a system where 35%–65% of the value generated flows directly back to veCRV holders, while still ensuring liquidity providers benefit from fees and incentives.

In practice, the plan would bootstrap three “Bitcoin wrapper” pools, WBTC, cbBTC, and tBTC, each initially capped at $10 million. Pre-minted crvUSD would be loaned into these pools to strengthen liquidity while reducing long-term risks like impermanent loss.

Revenue Flow and Distribution

The revenue model is structured with multiple layers: LPs borrowing crvUSD pay rates that stay within the system to rebalance pools, while trading fees from stablecoin-to-BTC wrapper pairs are split, half covering operations and half shared between veYB holders and LPs.

With multipliers and emissions factored in, the design ensures that veYB holders capture a significant portion of the upside, aligning governance with recurring, protocol-backed rewards.

Another topic in the Yield Basis debate is how many YB tokens, the governance and incentive layer of the system, should flow back to Curve DAO itself. The working plan is that around 20% of YB token inflation would go directly to the DAO, with the potential for more if the program scales successfully. This would give the wider Curve ecosystem both skin in the game and resources to manage ongoing oversight.

However, not everyone is sold on going all-in right away. Some in the community are pushing for a phased rollout instead of dropping the entire $60 million credit line on day one. The suggestion: start smaller, maybe $10M–$20M, watch how the pools perform, and adjust based on results.

Others are focused on guardrails, audits, contract safety, crvUSD’s peg stability, and clear plans for what happens if markets swing against the system. In the first quarter of 2025, Curve Finance processed close to $35 billion in transactions, a reminder of just how central the protocol remains in DeFi.

Right now, Curve’s total value locked stands at about $39 million. On the market side, CRV has seen a big pickup in activity, with trading volume jumping 37.5% to around $230 million. The token’s market cap is sitting at roughly $1.7 billion, and CRV is currently changing hands at $0.7724. Traders are already eyeing the next key resistance level up near $0.80.

]]>
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

The post VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee because the firms shaping crypto’s future are not just building products, but also trying to reshape how capital flows. Crypto News of the Day: VanEck Maps Next Frontier of Crypto Venture Investing VanEck, a Wall Street player known for financial “firsts,” is pushing that legacy into Web3. The firsts include pioneering US gold funds and launching one of the earliest spot Bitcoin ETFs. Sponsored Sponsored “Financial instruments have always been a kind of tokenization. From seashells to traveler’s checks, from relational databases to today’s on-chain assets. You could even joke that VanEck’s first gold mutual funds were the original ‘tokenized gold,’” Juan C. Lopez, General Partner at VanEck Ventures, told BeInCrypto. That same instinct drives the firm’s venture bets. Lopez said VanEck goes beyond writing checks and brings the full weight of the firm. This extends from regulatory proximity to product experiments to founders building the next phase of crypto infrastructure. Asked about key investment priorities, Lopez highlighted stablecoins. “We care deeply about three questions: How do we accelerate stablecoin ubiquity? What will users want to do with them once highly distributed? And what net new assets can we construct now that we have sophisticated market infrastructure?” Lopez added. However, VanEck is not limiting itself to the hottest narrative, acknowledging that decentralized finance (DeFi) is having a renaissance. The VanEck executive also noted that success will depend on new approaches to identity and programmable compliance layered on public blockchains. Backing Legion With A New Model for ICOs Sponsored Sponsored That compliance-first angle explains VanEck Ventures’ recent co-lead of Legion’s $5 million seed round alongside Brevan Howard. Legion aims to reinvent token fundraising by making early-stage access…
Chainbase
C$0,25269-7,87%
KIND
KIND$0,006653+39,71%
DeFi
DEFI$0,001902-6,44%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:52
Share
Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

Metaplanet Inc. has formalized the subsidiary in Miami, Florida, naming it Metaplanet Income Corp.
Union
U$0,014333+2,84%
Bitcoin
BTC$115 373,16-1,91%
Fuel
FUEL$0,0065+5,34%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 23:34
Share
Interest rate cuts are coming – investors can expect a 200% increase in returns through Goldenmining

Interest rate cuts are coming – investors can expect a 200% increase in returns through Goldenmining

GoldenMining promotes cloud mining contracts with fixed daily payouts and claims of 200% returns, offering XRP, BTC, ETH, and DOGE options with low entry barriers.
Bitcoin
BTC$115 373,16-1,91%
XRP
XRP$2,9927-3,25%
Cloud
CLOUD$0,13986+5,23%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 00:46
Share

Trending News

More

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

Interest rate cuts are coming – investors can expect a 200% increase in returns through Goldenmining

US Fed Slashes Interest Rates by 25 BPS: How Will Bitcoin’s Price React?

U.S. Treasury Opens Consultation on Stablecoin Rules Under GENIUS Act