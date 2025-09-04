Crypto Adoption 2025: India, US, And Pakistan Secure Top 3 Spots In Global Index

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/04 12:00
In its 2025 edition of the Global Crypto Adoption Index, Chainalysis outlined the leading countries driving cryptocurrency adoption worldwide. The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region once again stood out, cementing its role as the global hub of grassroots crypto activity.

India, US, Pakistan Lead Crypto Adoption

According to the report, India, Pakistan, and Vietnam emerged as the top three countries in the APAC region with widespread digital assets activities both on centralized and decentralized platforms. Interestingly, North America is not too far behind.

Following Donald Trump’s victory in the November 2024 US presidential election, the American crypto ecosystem has gained renewed momentum, supported by favorable regulations and broader acceptance among banks and financial institutions.

In the overall index rankings, India maintained its first-place position, topping all subcategories, including centralized value, decentralized finance (DeFi) value, and institutional value. 

The US climbed to second place, while Pakistan, Vietnam, and Brazil rounded out the top five. As highlighted, the APAC region remains the fastest-growing hub for on-chain digital assets activity.

The APAC region recorded a 69% year-over-year (YoY) increase in value received, while total transaction volume surged from $1.4 trillion to $2.36 trillion. Much of this growth was driven by heightened activity in India, Pakistan, and Vietnam.

Latin America followed closely, posting a 63% rise in adoption across both retail and institutional segments. Sub-Saharan Africa grew by 52%, primarily fueled by the region’s reliance on cryptocurrencies for remittances and everyday payments.

That said, in absolute terms, North America and Europe remain dominant, receiving more than $2.2 trillion and $2.6 trillion, respectively. Overall, while adoption increased across all regions, APAC and Latin America emerged as the standout leaders.

Adjusted for population, the 2025 Global Crypto Adoption Index rankings paint a different picture. When adjusted for population, the top three countries are Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia.

Recent Strides In Adoption In APAC Region

The APAC region’s dominance in terms of crypto adoption is hardly a surprise, as the past year saw various positive developments pertaining to digital assets in countries belonging to the region.

For instance, in June 2025, Vietnam finally gave the green light to a new digital tech law that brought cryptocurrencies under formal rules for the first time. The law also requires new anti-money laundering and cybersecurity mechanisms in place to meet global norms.

Similarly, Pakistan disclosed plans to create a National Crypto Council to oversee the nascent virtual assets industry in the country. This development followed the South Asian nation’s move to legalize cryptocurrencies in November 2024.

India – which is leading crypto adoption despite having some of the harshest digital assets tax regulations in place – is also slowly warming up to the idea of creating a Bitcoin (BTC) reserve. At press time, BTC trades at $112,091, up 1.1% in the past 24 hours.

