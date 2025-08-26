Crypto Adoption Breaks Out of the Gen Z Chain

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 08:55
General Impressions
GEN$0.04458-2.81%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10009-1.20%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017477-14.79%
MAY
MAY$0.0439-6.53%
Rank
RAN$0.001157-1.27%

According to new research, crypto adoption in the US seems to be growing among older generations. Rates of crypto education and ownership in the over-40 demographic are rising steadily.

Retirement savings and hedging against inflation are this cohort’s biggest concerns, while platform complexity is their biggest barrier to entry. Crypto Schools exclusively shared this survey data with BeInCrypto.

Older Generation Is Getting Into Crypto

Crypto adoption is a clear and pressing concern for this industry, and Millennials have been the vanguard for several years at this point, with ongoing levels of interest. Gen Z (Zoomer) crypto adoption is also fairly high, but a new study shows that older generations may now be leading the charge.

Crypto Schools just released its data on Web3 adoption by generation, revealing a few useful insights. It claims that 28% of new crypto learners were older than 40 last year, while this number was only 19% in 2023.

Additionally, this same demographic was 6% more likely to actually complete courses than younger users.

Retirement planning has spurred crypto adoption for several years now, and this is a particular topic of interest for older generations.

39% of over-40 new learners listed this as their primary motivation to gain more knowledge, and using crypto to hedge against inflation was also very popular.

Possible Caveats and Opportunities

To be fair, though, this adoption by generation data comes from Crypto Schools’ own enrollment statistics. These over-40 students listed the complexity of platforms as their biggest barrier to entry.

Meanwhile, other studies show that Zoomers use advanced trading tools and other such platforms at a heightened rate, so they may not need this in-depth tutelage.

Luckily, Crypto Schools also included some data that isn’t platform-specific, supporting its conclusions. For example, it claimed that 37% of US crypto owners are either Gen X or Baby Boomers, compared to 13% in other countries.

In the US, crypto adoption in older generations outpaces the global standard.

If accurate and representative, this data could have some interesting implications for the market. President Trump’s plan to put crypto in pensions and 401(k)s has already excited investors, potentially opening up new investment niches.

If older demographics keep showing interest in Web3 like this, those markets could grow much larger.

The post Crypto Adoption Breaks Out of the Gen Z Chain appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/crypto-adoption-increasing-among-older-generation/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trump: Fed Chairman Powell should cut interest rates by 250 basis points

Trump: Fed Chairman Powell should cut interest rates by 250 basis points

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell should cut interest rates by 250 basis points.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.252-5.36%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0572-8.03%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 22:09
Share
AguilaTrades' 20x Bitcoin long position currently has a floating loss of more than $10 million

AguilaTrades' 20x Bitcoin long position currently has a floating loss of more than $10 million

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Onchain Lens detection, the 20x Bitcoin long positions held by the "mysterious whale" AguilaTrades currently have a floating loss of more than
Moonveil
MORE$0.10012-1.05%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0572-8.03%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 18:15
Share
Bitmine added 4,871 ETH, with a total holding of approximately 1.7188 million

Bitmine added 4,871 ETH, with a total holding of approximately 1.7188 million

PANews reported on August 26th that, according to Onchain Lens, Bitmine has acquired 4,871 Ethereum (ETH) from FalconX, valued at approximately $21.28 million. This brings Bitmine's total ETH holdings to 1,718,770, valued at approximately $7.6 billion. Earlier yesterday, news broke that Bitmine 's cryptocurrency and cash holdings increased by $2.2 billion in the past week to $8.8 billion .
Ethereum
ETH$4,405.31-7.17%
Share
PANews2025/08/26 10:16
Share

Trending News

More

Trump: Fed Chairman Powell should cut interest rates by 250 basis points

AguilaTrades' 20x Bitcoin long position currently has a floating loss of more than $10 million

Bitmine added 4,871 ETH, with a total holding of approximately 1.7188 million

Ethereum’s $5K breakout hinges on sustained demand: Can it happen?

A whale added 200 BTC through FalconX, bringing its total holdings to 2,419.