Crypto Adoption Could Skyrocket In The Next Five Years – Here Are Our 1000x Crypto Predictions

We could potentially be entering an era of extreme growth for crypto, as analysts discuss the trends set by internet adoption.

Raoul Pal, CEO of Real Vision, recently posted an analysis of crypto adoption since 2016. He argues that – by plotting the number of crypto wallets opened over the last nine years against the number of IPs assigned since 1992 – crypto is actually growing twice as fast as the internet did in the early days.

His analysis suggests that crypto could explode by the early 2030s, jumping from a current market cap of $4T today to $100T+ by 2034.

Source: X/@RaoulGMI

If Pal is correct, there could be millions more users moving onto blockchains in the upcoming years.

Anyone currently in the crypto space can actually be classified as an ‘early adopter,’ given the huge amount of growth predicted. So it’s a great time to buy into projects that could massively scale with the path Pal has predicted.

That’s why we’ve identified three cryptocurrency projects we think have the potential to lift off. Read on and we’ll tell you more about why we’re excited about Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), Snorter Bot ($SNORT), and Ethereum ($ETH).

1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – Smart Contract Capabilities on the Bitcoin Network with a Layer-2

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) plans to change the way we think about Bitcoin. If you’ve ever tried to use $BTC for everyday purchases, you’ll know it’s a pain to work with. Unfortunately, the network is pretty slow. Even worse, high transaction fees take a significant chunk out of your wallet.

That’s why Bitcoin Hyper is adding a Layer-2 to the Bitcoin network. Integrating the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), it’s set to bring smart contract capabilities alongside a slew of other benefits, such as the transaction parallelization offered by Solana. Simply put, transactions will clear much quicker.

Here’s how it works: Send your $BTC to a wallet monitored by Bitcoin Hyper’s Canonical Bridge, which will mint an equivalent amount of wrapped $BTC on the Bitcoin Layer-2. You can then use your wrapped $BTC to access DeFi and other dApps, trade NFTs, and swap crypto pairs – all on the Bitcoin Layer-2 ecosystem.

And whenever you want to, withdraw your $BTC back to Bitcoin’s Layer-1.

Holding $HYPER unlocks extra utility on the Bitcoin Hyper network. You’ll get lower transaction fees when you buy or sell crypto on Bitcoin Hyper, and governance rights mean you can steer the future of the project by participating in the DAO.

$HYPER is still in presale at the moment, and it has already raised a whopping $13.4M+. Staking lets you lock in rewards of up to 81% APY if you act now. Plus, you get to buy $HYPER while it’s still at $0.012845.

Being a presale, though, the price goes up in stages and the APY is dynamic – as more $HYPER is staked, the lower the APY. In other words, there’s no better time to jump in for higher rewards at an early-bird price.

Get your $HYPER tokens today.

2. Snorter ($SNORT) – A Telegram-Based Trading Bot With Top Protection

Snorter Token ($SNORT) is the presale token that powers Snorter Bot.

Snorter uses a Telegram-based interface to pick out the best upcoming altcoins so you can trade them using automated buy and sell orders. Each coin is scanned for rugpull indicators (with an 85% success rate in testing), giving you more confidence in the coins you’re trading.

Snorter will support Solana on launch, but modules for Ethereum, BNB, Base and Polygon will be on the way post-launch.

The $SNORT token unlocks some interesting extra functionality in the app. Holding $SNORT lowers the transaction fees down to a low 0.85%, which is far less than the 1% industry average.

$SNORT holders can also take advantage of the copy trading feature. Just nominate a wallet that you think is performing well and Snorter will automatically perform the same trades using a sub-second RPC, making sure you won’t miss out on those well-timed plays.

Investor interest in the $SNORT presale has proven strong, with $3.6M already raised. That includes whale activity, like this $40K buy. Right now, $SNORT costs $0.1031, and if you act fast, you can still earn up to 126% in staking rewards ahead of $SNORT’s pre-Q4 2025 release date.

Join the Snorter Token presale today.

3. Ethereum ($ETH) – The Second Largest Cryptocurrency In The World

Ethereum is a decentralized blockchain that uses its $ETH token to fuel its powerful smart contract capabilities.

Simply put, anyone can upload code to the Ethereum blockchain. That code can then be run by other users by paying $ETH, allowing for a Web3 ecosystem with open and fair infrastructure underpinning it all.

Ethereum has gone through some significant evolution since its launch in 2015. Most notably, it has moved from a Proof-of-Work consensus mechanism to Proof-of-Stake. This has massively reduced the power consumption of the Ethereum network while still maintaining a secure decentralized architecture that’s trusted the world over.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Alt Text: At $4,368, the $ETH price is currently up by 73.33% over the last year.

Source: CoinMarketCap

An estimated $197B+ is locked into DeFi applications running on the Ethereum network. Ethereum is also the backbone for much of the token and NFT markets, defining each respectively with the ERC-20 and ERC-721 standards.

Right now, $ETH is valued at $4,368 – a significant 73.33% over the last year. And if Pal’s crypto market prediction is on the money, Ethereum could explode even further over the next five years, making now the time to jump on board.

Purchase $ETH through any major CEX or DEX.

Global Crypto Adoption Set To Skyrocket

The influx of wallets plotted by Pal could send the market cap of several coins sky-high.

Of course, we expect to see $BTC absorb much of this, but Web3-ready blockchains – like Ethereum and Solana – may be the big winners in the end, as they’re perfectly poised to scale thanks to millions of new crypto users.

However, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) may place the odds back in Bitcoin’s favour by creating a highly scalable Web3 infrastructure on top of the Bitcoin network.

Either way, more users means more volume, which is why we also expect Snorter Bot ($SNORT) to do well as a result of higher trading volume in Solana.

All crypto products are volatile. Be sure to always do your own research before investing – and only invest what you’re prepared to lose. This article is not financial advice.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Crypto Adoption Could Skyrocket In The Next Five Years – Here Are Our 1000x Crypto Predictions appeared first on Coindoo.