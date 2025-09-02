Crypto Adviser For The Ultra Wealthy Tells XRP Investors What To Do As Coins Turn To Real Money

A leading crypto adviser is sending an urgent message to XRP investors. Jake Claver, who advises the ultra-wealthy, says the time to prepare is before XRP becomes real money. He warns that too many investors wait until after profits arrive, and by then it may be too late to avoid problems. Claver explains that early planning could be the best way to protect XRP investor gains and keep them safe. According to him, waiting until the windfall is already in their wallet leaves them exposed and unprepared.

Get Your Structure In Place Before XRP Profits Arrive

Jake Claver’s first piece of advice in his X post is direct: get your structure in place before profits come in. He says many XRP investors are waiting too long, and that delay can lead to risks that are hard to fix later. As a crypto adviser for the ultra wealthy, Claver has seen how fast success can turn into trouble when investors ignore planning. He makes it clear that action must come before the gains, not after.

The crypto adviser stresses that XRP investors need to focus on legal, tax, and security planning while they still have time. If these steps are skipped or delayed, investors may face significant burdens when their coins become of real value. Problems can arise quickly, and once they do, they become more complex and more expensive to resolve.

Claver cautions that establishing a structure is not about fear but being smart. Building the right plan now helps investors enjoy their success later without stress. In his view, the best way to secure digital wealth is to take action early, not when the profits are already sitting in the wallet.

Trusts, LLCs, And Custody Solutions Built For Digital Assets

Jake Claver also points to the tools he thinks work best for building crypto wealth. He says basic templates are not enough for serious investors, and XRP holders need structures made for digital assets if they want their coins to turn into lasting money.

The crypto adviser for the ultra-wealthy recommends using digital asset–specific trusts, LLCs, and custody solutions. These solutions could provide XRP investors with lasting financial security, giving them a strong way to protect their wealth and avoid costly mistakes as their digital holdings gradually turn into real money.

The tools are not one-size-fits-all but they handle the fast growth and changing rules around digital coins. With the proper setup, XRP investors can protect their profits, pass on wealth to the next generation, and keep it safe from sudden losses.

Claver’s warning is clear, asking XRP investors to act early. By putting these protections in place before profits arrive, they can hold on to the value they have built and avoid risks from waiting too long.