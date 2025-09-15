Crypto Analyst Notices DOGE Price Dips; Seeks More Buyers

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 22:49
  • Ali Martinez, or ali_charts, sought more buyers during DOGE price dips.
  • The meme coin has lost 9.99% over the past 24 hours.
  • Dogecoin token continues to dominate the meme coin segment in terms of market cap.

A notable crypto analyst, Ali Martinez, identified dips in DOGE price and sought more buyers for the meme coin. DOGE price was last seen fumbling on price charts. Meme coins, overall, demonstrated a sluggish run over the last 24 hours. Interestingly, Ali Martinez had earlier flagged a resistance barrier for DOGE.

Buy DOGE Price Dips, Said Crypto Analyst

Ali Martinez, known as ali_charts on X, stated the TD Sequential indicator to seek more buyers for the Dogecoin token.

The DOGE price has significantly plummeted over the last 24 hours. It is down by 9.99%, exchanging hands at $0.2618 when the article is being drafted. However, the DOGE price reflects a surge of 12.58% in the last 7 days.

Nevertheless, data from CoinCodex shows that DOGE price may surge by 16.17% in the next 30 days. This would take the value of the meme coin to around $0.325382. This is amid the volatility of 8.51% and the 14-Day RSI of 67.77 points. The 50-Day SMA and 200-Day SMA are $0.224845 and $0.202804, applicable in the same order.

Prices Decline Across Meme Coin Segment

The last 24 hours saw prices fall across the meme coin segment. BONK is one of the few meme coins with a market cap of over $1 billion. Yet, it has one of the highest losses in a day. BONK lost 9.80% of its value and was seen exchanging hands at $0.00002292 while drafting this article. Frog-themed meme coin, PEPE, showed a decline of 7.37% during the same time window.

MemeCore, M, recorded magnificent gains of 43.03% in the last 7 days. It still could not navigate the ongoing turbulence. M is seen trading at $2.45 while working on this piece. Interestingly, MemeCore was able to lower the daily loss to 2.48%. Ongoing sentiments for meme coins appear to have slowed down. The market cap has shed 8.61% of its value, and the 24-hour trading volume is also down by 29.02% at the moment.

Earlier Resistance Barrier of DOGE

Ali Martinez, or ali_charts, had earlier noted a resistance barrier of $0.355 for DOGE price. The current key support level remains firm at $0.26028, followed by $0.247659. Average Directional Index (14) is one of the few Oscillators signaling the buy option for the Dogecoin token.

The closest DOGE price prediction anticipates a further decline of 2% from the current value. The meme coin, therefore, could trade at around $0.274473 in the next 5 days.

That said, it is important to note that the content of this article is not a recommendation or advice. Crypto trading and investment are subject to volatility. Do your research and risk assessment before engagement.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/crypto-analyst-notices-doge-price-dips-seeks-more-buyers/

