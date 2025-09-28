The post Crypto Analyst Sets Crucial Levels for BTC Price Over the Weekend appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto analyst estimates that reclaiming $112k could trigger an uptrend for BTC Price. Alternatively, falling below $107k could see major corrections. Bitcoin tokens were last seen being traded at $109,231.50. A crypto analyst has highlighted two crucial levels for BTC price, adding that the weekend could see fewer activities. Meanwhile, BTC price is down over the past 24 hours, and may mark upticks in the days to come. However, sentiments are currently bearish, and technical indicators are not precisely sending positive signals. End Levels for BTC Price Ted Pillows, a notable crypto analyst & an opinion leader, has said that the BTC price has two crucial levels. These are $112k and $107k, with the Bitcoin token hovering around $109,000 when he stated his analysis. Ted stated that BTC price has a chance of starting an uptrend if it reclaims the high end of $112k. $BTC is still hovering around the $109,000 level. I’m not expecting much activity over the weekend. If Bitcoin shows some volatility, $112K and $107K are 2 crucial levels. A reclaim of the $112,000 level will start an uptrend. A dump below $107,000 will start a bigger… pic.twitter.com/HY9yTdo65Z — Ted (@TedPillows) September 27, 2025 Pillows has mentioned that the Bitcoin token could enter a broader downtrend if it falls below $107,000. Calling it a bigger correction, the notable investor has clarified the chances for BTC to go through some volatility. Nevertheless, weekends are likely to be cooler, per his post on X. BTC Price Movement BTC price is currently down by 0.43% in the last 24 hours, exchanging hands at $109,231.50. It further reflects that the price of the Bitcoin token has plunged by 5.5% and 3.18% over the past 7 days and 30 days, respectively. The 24-hour trading volume is down by 38.97% when the content… The post Crypto Analyst Sets Crucial Levels for BTC Price Over the Weekend appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto analyst estimates that reclaiming $112k could trigger an uptrend for BTC Price. Alternatively, falling below $107k could see major corrections. Bitcoin tokens were last seen being traded at $109,231.50. A crypto analyst has highlighted two crucial levels for BTC price, adding that the weekend could see fewer activities. Meanwhile, BTC price is down over the past 24 hours, and may mark upticks in the days to come. However, sentiments are currently bearish, and technical indicators are not precisely sending positive signals. End Levels for BTC Price Ted Pillows, a notable crypto analyst & an opinion leader, has said that the BTC price has two crucial levels. These are $112k and $107k, with the Bitcoin token hovering around $109,000 when he stated his analysis. Ted stated that BTC price has a chance of starting an uptrend if it reclaims the high end of $112k. $BTC is still hovering around the $109,000 level. I’m not expecting much activity over the weekend. If Bitcoin shows some volatility, $112K and $107K are 2 crucial levels. A reclaim of the $112,000 level will start an uptrend. A dump below $107,000 will start a bigger… pic.twitter.com/HY9yTdo65Z — Ted (@TedPillows) September 27, 2025 Pillows has mentioned that the Bitcoin token could enter a broader downtrend if it falls below $107,000. Calling it a bigger correction, the notable investor has clarified the chances for BTC to go through some volatility. Nevertheless, weekends are likely to be cooler, per his post on X. BTC Price Movement BTC price is currently down by 0.43% in the last 24 hours, exchanging hands at $109,231.50. It further reflects that the price of the Bitcoin token has plunged by 5.5% and 3.18% over the past 7 days and 30 days, respectively. The 24-hour trading volume is down by 38.97% when the content…

Crypto Analyst Sets Crucial Levels for BTC Price Over the Weekend

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 01:03
Bitcoin
BTC$109,423.45+0.20%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011473-30.96%
Major
MAJOR$0.12252+1.92%
MAY
MAY$0.03813-0.26%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001566-0.12%
  • Crypto analyst estimates that reclaiming $112k could trigger an uptrend for BTC Price.
  • Alternatively, falling below $107k could see major corrections.
  • Bitcoin tokens were last seen being traded at $109,231.50.

A crypto analyst has highlighted two crucial levels for BTC price, adding that the weekend could see fewer activities. Meanwhile, BTC price is down over the past 24 hours, and may mark upticks in the days to come. However, sentiments are currently bearish, and technical indicators are not precisely sending positive signals.

End Levels for BTC Price

Ted Pillows, a notable crypto analyst & an opinion leader, has said that the BTC price has two crucial levels. These are $112k and $107k, with the Bitcoin token hovering around $109,000 when he stated his analysis. Ted stated that BTC price has a chance of starting an uptrend if it reclaims the high end of $112k.

Pillows has mentioned that the Bitcoin token could enter a broader downtrend if it falls below $107,000. Calling it a bigger correction, the notable investor has clarified the chances for BTC to go through some volatility. Nevertheless, weekends are likely to be cooler, per his post on X.

BTC Price Movement

BTC price is currently down by 0.43% in the last 24 hours, exchanging hands at $109,231.50. It further reflects that the price of the Bitcoin token has plunged by 5.5% and 3.18% over the past 7 days and 30 days, respectively. The 24-hour trading volume is down by 38.97% when the content is being drafted.

BTC price fell as low as $108,778.32 during the last 24 hours, triggering fear among the crypto community. Next, it touched $108,873.44 hours after the low mentioned previously. BTC price is now attempting recovery, again, with the recent uptick of $0.02% in the last hour from the time of writing this article.

What’s Next for BTC?

BTC is estimated to surge in the next 30 days. Short-term BTC price prediction expects the flagship cryptocurrency to soar by 4.98%, taking the value to around $114,891. Current sentiments flag bearish emotions with an FGI rating of 33 points. The prevailing volatility is 2.30%, and the 14-Day RSI is 37.81 points. Uptrends could potentially reverse this week’s negative flows from Spot Bitcoin ETF.

Bitcoin tokens have alternate crucial support levels of $110k-$108k. It is also possible that margins have changed, considering the crypto market is subject to fluctuations and volatility. That said, it is important to note that the contents of this article are neither recommendations nor advice for crypto trading.

Highlighted Crypto News Today:

Solana Staking ETFs Expected to Gain US Approval Soon

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/crypto-analyst-sets-crucial-levels-for-btc-price-over-the-weekend/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Spot Solana ETF’s met staking onderweg volgens Nate Geraci

Spot Solana ETF’s met staking onderweg volgens Nate Geraci

Er lijkt opnieuw beweging te komen in de wereld van crypto ETF’s. Deze week hebben maar liefst zeven grote financiële partijen hun gewijzigde aanvragen ingediend voor een spot Solana ETF, en daar zit iets interessants bij: staking. Volgens ETF Store CEO Nate Geraci is dit een veelbelovend signaal, niet alleen... Het bericht Spot Solana ETF’s met staking onderweg volgens Nate Geraci verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MetYa
MET$0.2276-0.13%
OP
OP$0.6697+1.01%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/28 00:29
Share
Cronos (CRO) Flatlines Despite Altcoin Season, Analyst Explains Why

Cronos (CRO) Flatlines Despite Altcoin Season, Analyst Explains Why

According to crypto market analyst CoinBaron, Cronos (CRO) has underperformed during the current altcoin season, even as tokens such as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) posted double-digit gains. While most altcoins have outperformed Bitcoin (BTC) in the last 90 days, CRO has stalled after a strong rally earlier this year. The token is down […] The post Cronos (CRO) Flatlines Despite Altcoin Season, Analyst Explains Why appeared first on CoinChapter.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001177-1.17%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,406.78+0.08%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0003892+0.12%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 05:02
Share
Why XRP Price Has Dropped Despite Massive Success This Week

Why XRP Price Has Dropped Despite Massive Success This Week

XRP slipped 6.88% over the past 7 days, trading at $2.78, despite a wave of positive developments bolstering sentiment around the crypto.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002846-1.86%
XRP
XRP$2.7932--%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/28 00:16
Share

Trending News

More

Spot Solana ETF’s met staking onderweg volgens Nate Geraci

Cronos (CRO) Flatlines Despite Altcoin Season, Analyst Explains Why

Why XRP Price Has Dropped Despite Massive Success This Week

Moonshot MAGAX vs Shiba Inu: The AI-Powered Meme-to-Earn Revolution Challenging a Meme Coin Giant

Ethereum Struggles to Hold $4,000 as ETF Outflows and Selling Mount