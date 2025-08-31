Crypto Analysts Project $300 Solana Price As Institutions Back Asset ⋆ ZyCrypto

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 01:48
Threshold
T$0,01619+2,53%
Solana
SOL$200,7+0,34%
Bitcoin
BTC$108 661,22+1,01%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,04572+10,24%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0006903+22,43%

Advertisement

&nbsp

&nbsp

Industry analysts are backing a $300 Solana (SOL) price in the next bull phase as on-chain factors align for the asset. This follows massive institutional inflows to the asset in recent months as whales tip a major altcoin surge. At the time of writing, Solana trades at $201.36, up 3% in the last 24 hours and ranking as the top 10 altcoin by market cap in daily gains.

Solana Flashes Rare Golden Cross Pattern

On-chain metrics suggest that Solana’s price is gaining ground, based on recent flows, when compared with Bitcoin’s price movements. The SOL/BTC 50-day SMA triggered suggestions around the golden cross pattern. Historically, this highlights a significant price breakout in Solana, as seen in the 2021 and 2023 cycles.

Crypto analyst Ran Neuner wrote on X, “We’ve seen this play before… 2021, 2023, and now setting up again in 2025. One of MANY indicators screaming a major move for $SOL, and we can’t ignore it. It’s time to switch. Don’t miss this setup…”

In the 2021 bull market, Solana recorded a 1900% breakout against the top crypto and a 1,890% gain against the dollar. This followed months of momentum in the crypto markets with early signs of institutional exposure. That year, Bitcoin hit an all-time high above $63,000 before making a massive correction. Similarly, the market recorded another golden cross pattern in 2023 with SOL marking over 1000% gains. 

That surge came after the token suffered a major hit following the FTX collapse, which wiped out billions from the market. If assets like SOL, Ether, and XRP begin to outperform Bitcoin, crypto users pitch an incoming altcoin season. This year, anticipation of an altcoin season has driven the prices of certain assets to new highs, although they are still supported by increasing Bitcoin inflows. 

Advertisement

&nbsp

Another factor behind Solana’s rise is the launch of digital asset strategies by treasury firms. Pantera Capital is reportedly exploring plans to launch a vehicle for acquiring Solana. The company plans to allocate up to $1.25 billion to accumulate SOL tokens. Similarly, Sharps Technology announced a $400 million private placement aimed at establishing a Solana reserve to bolster its financials.

Sharps cited the low cost and increased Solana adoption over the years as major drivers while tapping huge institutional players like Pantera, ParaFi, FalconX, CoinFund, Arrington Capital, etc. This week, DeFi Development Corp purchased $77 million worth of the asset, taking its total stash to $317 million.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/crypto-analysts-project-300-solana-price-as-institutions-back-asset/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

US President Trump made it clear that he would not seek a third term and was optimistic about Vance and Rubio's successors; BlackRock's tokenized fund BUIDL exceeded US$2.7 billion in size.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,344+0,88%
FUND
FUND$0,02--%
Everclear
CLEAR$0,0177-2,90%
Share
PANews2025/05/05 17:00
Share
WLF Protocol Implements Security-First Approach in Crypto Governance

WLF Protocol Implements Security-First Approach in Crypto Governance

TLDR WLF activates multisig governance to safeguard users during disruptions Emergency governance switch ensures WLF Protocol’s security-first stance WLF enforces legal veto power to block risky or noncompliant proposals WLFI token poised for growth with TGE and security-focused governance WLF balances decentralization with swift emergency response safeguards WLF Protocol has introduced a decisive governance framework [...] The post WLF Protocol Implements Security-First Approach in Crypto Governance appeared first on CoinCentral.
WLFI
WLFI$----%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01288+3,28%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0,1666-2,23%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/31 03:00
Share
Russian Deputy Finance Minister: Only 30% of miners have completed registration, the industry still needs to be "whitewashed"

Russian Deputy Finance Minister: Only 30% of miners have completed registration, the industry still needs to be "whitewashed"

PANews reported on June 20 that according to TASS, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Ivan Chebeskov said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that only about 30% of cryptocurrency miners
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0967+22,40%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 10:26
Share

Trending News

More

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

WLF Protocol Implements Security-First Approach in Crypto Governance

Russian Deputy Finance Minister: Only 30% of miners have completed registration, the industry still needs to be "whitewashed"

IREN Limited agrees to pay $20 million settlement to NYDIG over dispute on defaulted Bitcoin mining equipment loans

Musk’s Lawyer to Chair $200 Million Dogecoin Treasury Proposal