Crypto Asset Management Company Bitwise Files for ETF for Rising Altcoin! Details Here

Crypto asset management firm Bitwise Asset Management has filed a preliminary S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch its Bitwise Chainlink ETF.

Designed as a regulated investment product, the fund aims to track the price performance of LINK, the native token of the decentralized oracle network Chainlink.

According to the filing, the fund’s goal is for the shares to reflect the market value of LINK. Coinbase Custody Trust Company is serving as custodian, while Coinbase, Inc. is serving as the primary brokerage. The shares are planned to be listed on a national exchange in the US, but the exact platform has not yet been announced.

The documents describe the fund’s standard formation and redemption mechanisms, noting that both cash and asset-based transactions will be executed through a process called “Trust-Directed Trade.” Importantly, the filing did not include any plans for LINK staking. Despite the SEC’s clarification of the legal framework surrounding staking, the fund will only offer direct exposure to the spot price of LINK.

The Chainlink network stands out as one of the largest oracle protocols connecting blockchains with real-world data. The LINK token is used both to incentivize validators and to play a role in network governance.

Bitwise’s move is part of a growing trend to expand single-asset crypto ETF products beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. Grayscale recently also applied to convert its Avalanche Trust into the spot AVAX ETF.

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan described LINK as one of the strongest crypto assets compatible with the tokenization wave in a report published in July.

