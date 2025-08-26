Crypto Bank Anchorage Launches VC Unit to Back Next-Gen Protocols

By: Coindoo
2025/08/26 13:00
General Impressions
The new arm, Anchorage Digital Ventures, will fund and advise projects building core blockchain infrastructure. The company says the goal is to make protocols “institutional-ready from day one,” offering more than capital — including technical guidance, liquidity support, and access to Anchorage’s client network.

CEO Nathan McCauley framed the effort as clearing obstacles for founders: “The protocols launching today will define how value moves through the global economy tomorrow.”

A Tough Market for Crypto Startups

The launch comes amid sluggish crypto venture activity in 2025, even as digital asset markets rally. Anchorage joins a trend of large infrastructure players creating in-house VC arms — Coinbase Ventures has become a prolific investor, while Circle Ventures has focused on USDC-aligned projects.

Anchorage says it is prioritizing teams working on Bitcoin DeFi, tokenized real-world assets, decentralized identity, and tools for institutional adoption.

Demo Day at Token2049

Selected projects will receive seed support, direct mentorship from Anchorage’s engineering and go-to-market teams, and help with market maker selection. A private demo day will be hosted at Token2049 in Singapore this October, where finalists will showcase to industry leaders before grants are awarded.

By aligning itself with the next wave of protocols, Anchorage is betting that tighter integration between institutions and early blockchain projects will shape the future of finance.

