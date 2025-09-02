Crypto & Blockchain in August 2025

Press enter or click to view image in full size

August was another rollercoaster month for the crypto and blockchain world, marked by sharp market swings, political drama, regulatory shakeups, and technological breakthroughs. The space continues to prove that it’s unpredictable, but also impossible to ignore.

The biggest headline came from Bitcoin, which fell below $110,000 and erased much of the summer’s gains. Analysts pointed to macroeconomic fragility and persistent regulatory uncertainty as the main reasons for the dip, which echoed the mood during the FTX collapse in 2022. Ethereum didn’t escape the turbulence either. It plunged about 8% toward the end of the month before clawing its way back, ultimately closing August higher overall. Still, August 29 was particularly rough, 95 of the top 100 coins finished in the red, with ETH dropping 5.2% on the day.

Despite this correction, institutional investors aren’t backing away. If anything, they’re doubling down. Investments in crypto companies are on track to hit $18 billion this year, with $1.8 billion flowing in during August alone. Most of this money is going into exchanges and cybersecurity, showing that while the retail market remains jittery, the infrastructure side of crypto is still seen as a long-term bet.

Politics also grabbed the spotlight, thanks to the Trump family’s increasingly deep ties to crypto. Reports suggest…