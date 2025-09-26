The post Crypto Bloodbath? Bitcoin Drops to $109K as ETF Investors Pull $258M appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

On September 25, both spot Bitcoin ETFs and Ethereum ETFs recorded heavy outflow, SoSoValue reports. Bitcoin ETFs saw $258.46 million outflow, with only one ETF reporting inflow, while Ethereum ETFs posted $251.20 million with no inflow.

Bitcoin ETF Breakdown

Bitcoin ETFs posted a net outflow of $258.46 million, with Fidelity’s FBTC leading $114.81 million. Bitwise BITB, Ark & 21Shares ARKB, and Grayscale GBTC also saw heavy selling pressure of $80.52 million, $63.05 million, and $42.90 million, respectively.

Grayscale BTC and VanEck HODL reported sell-offs of $15.49 million and $10.08 million. Franklin EZBC and Valkyrie BRRR recorded the smallest withdrawals of the day with $6.35 million and $4.96 million. Only one ETF, BlackRock IBIT, saw gains of $79.70 million.

The total trading value on Thursday reached $5.42 billion, marking a huge comeback. Net assets came in at $144.35 billion, representing 6.64% of the Bitcoin market cap.

Ethereum ETF Breakdown

The US Ethereum ETFs recorded a strong outflow of $251.20 million, significantly higher than the previous day. Fidelity FETH led with $158.07 million, followed by Grayscale ETHE $30.27 million. Other ETFs like Bitwise ETHW and Grayscale ETH also experienced moderate outflows of $27.60 million and $26.14 million.

The rest of the ETFs posted a smaller amount of selling, such as Franklin EZET $2.98 million, 21Shares TETH $2.36 million, Invesco QETH $2.34 million, and VanEck ETHV $1.44 million.

The overall trading value in Ethereum ETFs surged to $3.31 billion, showing impressive growth from the previous day. Net assets came in at $25.59 billion, marking 5.46% of the Ethereum market.

Market Context

Bitcoin price has dropped to $109,302, signalling a 64.6% plunge compared to a week ago. Its market cap has also dipped to $2.178 trillion, while its daily trading volume rose to $70.59 billion, showing notable progress there.

Ethereum is trading at around $3,944.68, with a market cap of $76.280 billion, showing a sharp decline. Its trading volume increased, showing renewed confidence with $58.628 billion.