Crypto broker K33 converts $439,800 of its investment from convertible bonds into equity issuance for its Bitcoin reserve strategy

PANews reported on September 2nd that cryptocurrency broker K33 announced that Aurora3 AS, Middelborg Invest AS, and Modiola AS have confirmed the conversion of their total investment of SEK 41.25 million (approximately $439,800 USD) from convertible bonds to equity issuance. The funds will be used to support K33's Bitcoin reserve strategy through the issuance of 825 million new shares and 1.65 billion warrants at a subscription price of SEK 0.050 per share.
The warrants entitle the holder to subscribe for new shares at a price of SEK 0.050 on the 15th day of the last month of each quarter between September 15, 2025 and June 15, 2026.
According to previous news, K33's Q2 revenue increased by 108% year-on-year, and it currently holds 126 BTC .