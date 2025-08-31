The post Crypto Chaos? Litecoin’s Official Account Just Declared War on XRP appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The broader crypto market may have traded sideways this week, but Litecoin (LTC) injected unexpected drama after its official X account published a bizarre and provocative tweet. What began as a quirky “fun fact” about comets quickly turned into a direct swipe at XRP, leaving both communities clashing online.

The Tweet That Started It All

The post opened innocently enough: “Fun fact: A comet smells like rotten eggs, urine, burning matches, and almonds.” But the message then pivoted sharply into a jab at XRP, mocking the idea that the token’s limited supply and banking partnerships make it more valuable.

The tweet claimed that XRP’s narrative is an “illusion,” comparing it to an overhyped banking “drive-up tube” and even making a sarcastic reference to Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse as “Brad Garlicmouse.”

The uncharacteristic tone from Litecoin’s official account left many questioning whether the tweet was a prank, a rogue intern, or a deliberate attempt to stir controversy.

Strong Community Reactions

The response was immediate and fierce. Pro-XRP voices hit back, with attorney Bill Morgan reminding followers of Litecoin’s decline from former glory:

“Remember when Litecoin was a top 5 coin? Me neither. It was so long ago. Remember when XRP was a top 3 coin. Me too. Like today.”

Credibull Crypto, another analyst, criticized the approach, saying, “Whoever the intern for this page is — not a good look. You must be forgetting the times when Litecoin is bashed or dismissed. Now you’re simply doing the same to other communities. Have a higher standard sir.”

Others went further, questioning whether Litecoin’s founder Charlie Lee himself was behind the statement. Critics resurfaced Lee’s infamous decision to sell all his Litecoin holdings at the top of the 2017 bull market, leaving many retail investors holding the bag.

One user called Litecoin “a cheap copy run by a Chinese scammer whale”, adding that the project has been in long-term decline ever since.

The Case for Litecoin

Not everyone piled on in anger. Some LTC supporters flipped the argument, pointing out that Litecoin actually processes more daily transactions than XRP and is used more frequently for cross-border payments. For them, the tweet was less an insult and more a reminder that XRP’s valuation may not reflect its real-world utility.