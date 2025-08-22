Crypto Code Creators Safe: DOJ Eases Regulations On Decentralized Platforms

By: Bitcoinist
2025/08/22 03:56
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00007611-9.13%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4131-3.30%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001856-1.64%

In a notable shift in its approach to the cryptocurrency sector, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that it will not target software developers who create decentralized platforms for transmitting cryptocurrencies, as long as there is no criminal intent.

DOJ Eases Stance On Crypto Regulation

Acting Assistant Attorney General Matthew Galeotti conveyed this message during remarks prepared for a digital asset summit in Wyoming, signaling a significant evolution in the government’s stance towards the crypto industry.

This comes amid President Donald Trump’s mission to transform the United States into the world’s crypto capital, boosted by the recent passage of three bills aimed at creating a more accommodative regulatory framework for digital assets.

Galeotti emphasized that merely writing code without malicious intent should not be considered a criminal act, marking a departure from previous enforcement actions, particularly those that focused on the requirement for digital asset platforms to register as money transmitters. 

Traditionally, entities like Western Union and popular payment applications such as Venmo must adhere to strict regulations, including customer vetting and the reporting of suspicious activities aimed at preventing money laundering.

According to Reuters, these regulatory requirements have often been a point of contention within the crypto community, especially for decentralized exchanges that claim to have limited visibility over the transactions conducted on their platforms. 

Privacy Vs Prosecution

A recent high-profile case involved the co-founder of Tornado Cash. The jury found Roman Storm guilty of conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business, while it deadlocked on charges of money laundering and sanctions evasion. 

Critics of the prosecution argued that the co-founder was merely a code creator and not someone who facilitated illicit activities within his decentralized protocol, which served to enhance privacy on public blockchains.

Crypto

Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Hyra Network Bags Chairman’s Award 2025 at WITSA Global AI Summit

Hyra Network Bags Chairman’s Award 2025 at WITSA Global AI Summit

In acknowledgement of its unmatched AI infrastructure, Hyra Network, a pioneer in decentralized AI infrastructure designed to build a sovereign AI ecosystem for the digital age, has been granted the highest honor among AI projects across the world, according to an official announcement today. Per the announcement, Hyra Network has won the Chairman’s Award 2025 […]
Honorswap
HONOR$0.4369--%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000378-9.78%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1187-1.81%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 04:00
Share
Cynthia Lummis Eyes Thanksgiving Target for U.S. Crypto Market Structure Bill

Cynthia Lummis Eyes Thanksgiving Target for U.S. Crypto Market Structure Bill

Cynthia Lummis has outlined a Thanksgiving timeline for crypto market structure legislation, saying Congress will move the bill this year, with Banking and Agriculture reviews set for September and October as Senate backers court Democratic support amid opposition from Elizabeth Warren.
U
U$0.01455-21.13%
Movement
MOVE$0.1279-1.76%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 04:07
Share
One Click, Millions in BTC and USDT Gone: The Crypto Scam You Need to Know About

One Click, Millions in BTC and USDT Gone: The Crypto Scam You Need to Know About

CaptainAltcoin’s YouTube channel has released another important video, this time digging into one of the slickest scams in crypto today. In the video, we show how a single click cost a trader over a million dollars in wrapped Bitcoin – and why protecting your wallet has never been more important. In crypto, your wallet is
Bitcoin
BTC$112,647.64-1.46%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10082-2.97%
AgentXYZ
TRADER$0.000853-26.14%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 04:00
Share

Trending News

More

Hyra Network Bags Chairman’s Award 2025 at WITSA Global AI Summit

Cynthia Lummis Eyes Thanksgiving Target for U.S. Crypto Market Structure Bill

One Click, Millions in BTC and USDT Gone: The Crypto Scam You Need to Know About

Top Searched Crypto Under $1 in 2025: BlockDAG, PEPE, SEI & KAS Picks

Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit