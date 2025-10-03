Crypto.com, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, has entered into a strategic partnership with SOL Strategies Inc. (CSE: HODL) (Nasdaq: STKE), a publicly traded Canadian company focused on the Solana (SOL) ecosystem.
The collaboration will see SOL Strategies diversify its custody operations by using Crypto.com Custody for part of its treasury, while also making its validator services available to Crypto.com’s institutional custody clients.
Treasury custody solutions and enhanced validator access
As part of the agreement, SOL Strategies will integrate its enterprise-grade validator services into Crypto.com’s custody platform. This gives institutional clients access to Solana validator infrastructure while SOL Strategies strengthens its own treasury management through Crypto.com Custody.
Michael Hubbard, Interim CEO of SOL Strategies, added:
Featured image via Shuttertsock.
Source: https://finbold.com/crypto-com-and-sol-strategies-partner-to-expand-custody-and-validator-services/