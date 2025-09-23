Crypto.com Backs Exodus as Digital Asset Custodian, Strengthening Self-Custody Security

Crypto.com, a globally recognized crypto trading platform, is excited to announce that Exodus Movement has chosen it to serve as a digital asset custodian. Exodus is a self-custodial platform for storing and managing cryptocurrencies. The core purpose of this collaboration is to improve security, compliance, and insurance-backed protection for Exodus’s digital assets via Crypto.com Custody Trust.

In this partnership, Crypto.com Custody Trust Company will supply institutional-grade custody services for Exodus Movement, leveraging its protected infrastructure and powerful regulatory compliance structure to secure digital assets. Furthermore, this partnership will strengthen Exodus’s self-custody infrastructure with a modified layer of institutional-grade security. Crypto.com has released this news through its official X account.

Crypto.com and Exodus Unite to Advance Custodial Infrastructure for Global Users

Eric Anziani, President and COO of Crypto.com, excitedly announced that, “We are pleased to support Exodus as their digital asset custodian of choice and in reinforcing its leadership in the self-custody space, by providing our best-in-class, regulated and secure custody solutions, we help Exodus strengthen its treasury management while continuing to innovate for millions of customers worldwide.”

This statement shows that Crypto.com is actively participating in this collaboration to improve the self-custody infrastructure of Exodus by joining its own custodial infrastructure services. As per the details, both FinTech firms are dealing with providing custodial infrastructure for worldwide users, both will utilize their expertise and resources to further improve the quality of services.

Exodus CEO Highlights Trust and Security in Crypto.com Custody Partnership

JP Richardson, CEO of Exodus, gave important statement in response to Eric Anziani’ announcement that, “At Exodus, we believe freedom in finance begins with trust – trust in security, trust in transparency, and trust in our partners.” It means both are prioritizing the users’ security at the top of list.

Furthermore, he said, “By selecting Crypto.com Custody Trust Company, we are not only safeguarding a portion of our treasury with institutional-grade protection but also reinforcing our commitment to building responsibly within the regulatory frameworks that will shape the future of digital assets.”