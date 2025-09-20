Crypto.com has declared the implementation of its institutional-level custody product with the Sei Network to store and manage Sei native SEI token safely.Crypto.com has declared the implementation of its institutional-level custody product with the Sei Network to store and manage Sei native SEI token safely.

Crypto.com Brings Institutional-Grade Custody to Sei’s High-Speed Blockchain

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/20 14:15
Crypto.com has declared the implementation of its institutional-level custody product with the Sei Network. This operation will enable institutional and high Net-worth clients to store and manage Sei native SEI token safely. The strategic alliance is a move of Sei to increase institutional access to a blockchain known to be ultra-fast in the digital asset markets.

Crypto.com’s Custody Solution for Institutions

Crypto.com Custody is designed to fulfill the institutional needs with a combination of best security options in a fully regulated infrastructure. The assets are kept in institutional-grade cold storage, which guarantees that the funds assigned to a validator incentive, treasury management, and ecosystem development are safe. Crypto.Com emphasizes its mission to provide end-to-end services to strengthen its position as one of the most reliable providers of compliant and secure digital asset custody.

Eric Anziani, the President and Chief Operating Officer of Crypto.com highlighted that custody is key to fostering blockchain development. Scaling blockchain ecosystems highly rely on institutional custody. We are glad to contribute to the mission of Sei Network to achieve a secure infrastructure, supporting high-frequency, low-latency applications, at the standard of compliance and operational integrity.

Why Custody Matters for Sei

Sei has established itself as a lightning-fast Layer 1 blockchain that is fast and scaleable. Sei passed billions of transactions and presently serves over 45 million wallets since its mainnet was launched in 2023. The current V3 Giga upgrade, on Devnet, is aimed at introducing a new scaling model to Ethereum without sacrificing the performance benefits of Sei.

Through the partnership with Crypto.com Custody, Sei will enhance its attractiveness to traditional players, who need regulatory, high-quality infrastructure and reliable security measures related to the management of digital assets.

Comments from Sei Leadership

Justin Barlow who is the Executive Director of the Sei Development Foundation pointed out the significance of such integration. He said that “We are excited to have another institutional-grade custody solution provider adopt the Sei Network. Crypto.com Custody will provide institutional investors with one more option to engage with Sei in a safe and regulated manner.”

Strategic Benefits for Institutions

The collaboration does not only ensure the acquisition of SEI tokens, but also promotes the general institutional involvement of the Sei ecosystem. The institutions are now able to communicate to the high-performance infrastructure of the network without fear of the assets being affected. 

The integration would act as the gateway to increased use of the Sei blockchain in the domain of decentralized exchanges and trading infrastructure, as well as other application types that involve the use of high frequencies.

About Crypto.com and Sei

Established in 2016, Crypto.com is relied upon by millions of users globally that have made it one of the leaders in the industry with regard to compliance, security, and privacy. It has a long-term vision, which is Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet, and that explains its mission of achieving fast-paced crypto integration around the world.

In the meantime, Sei has become well-known in terms of speed and scalability. Supported by the top investors, such as Multicoin, Jump, and Coinbase Ventures, the blockchain is constantly broadening its scope of the digital asset economy.

Through this integration, the two partners will strive to address the gap in institutional needs, as well as next-generation blockchain infrastructure.

