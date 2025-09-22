Crypto.com Capital bets on Moonlander: shake-up for Cronos derivatives

Strategic move along the on-chain finance axis: Crypto.com Capital invests in Moonlander to accelerate the development of derivatives on the Cronos network. Focus on liquidity, security, and scalability; the figures of the operation have not been disclosed.
Updated as of September 22, 2025. Industry analysts note that similar initiatives often require extended cycles of testing and auditing before release on the mainnet.
Based on experience gained from similar projects, initial adoption tends to manifest with measurable increases in TVL and volumes within the first 3–6 months from launch; the main on-chain indicators can be consulted on monitoring platforms like DeFiLlama.
Crypto.com Capital has announced a strategic investment in Moonlander, aiming to expand the offering of decentralized derivatives on the Cronos network.
The initiative aims to strengthen the Cronos infrastructure and enable new tools, including perpetual contracts and on-chain options, to ensure greater market depth and accessibility for both users and protocols.
In this context, the official statement recently released through corporate channels – as confirmed by the platform Moonlander – does not delve into the economic terms and does not include a public roadmap [data to be verified].
The operation is designed to consolidate Cronos as a hub of advanced trading solutions, reducing friction and expanding on-chain risk coverage.
For the end user, more efficient execution conditions are expected, with reduced spreads, deeper pools, and more sophisticated risk management tools. It should be noted that the actual improvement will depend on the rollout of products and market adoption.
No operational metrics were released in the announcement. To measure the real impact of the investment, it will be crucial to monitor certain indicators over time, avoiding hasty readings in the initial phase:
Currently, there are no updated data or links to an official press release available; aggregation sources like DeFiLlama might offer further indicators in the future. Indeed, the informational landscape is still evolving.
The announcement was released recently and does not include binding dates. The most likely sequence involves contract design, testnet, independent audits, gradual launch on mainnet, and subsequently, integration with other protocols of the Cronos network.
Moonlander intends to focus its efforts on scalability, cross-chain interoperability, and smart contract security; however, a formal timeline has not been communicated. That said, the typical path in these stages tends to be iterative.
Moonlander is working on the development of execution engines specific for derivatives, capable of combining AMM mechanisms and order book, along with advanced margining systems and risk engines.
In parallel, the implementation of integrations with oracles designed to withstand manipulation attacks and robust liquidation processes during high volatility phases is planned.
The main objective is to reduce latency, increase transparency, and contain transaction costs while maintaining high security standards. In this context, scalability elements remain central.
When was it announced?
The announcement was released recently, without a specific date provided. Article update: September 22, 2025.
Are there details on the amount of the investment?
At the moment, no specific financial terms have been disclosed.
Where to find the official statement?
The news was disseminated through the company’s official channels; a verifiable public link is not available at the moment [data to be verified].
What will Moonlander build on Cronos?
The company aims to develop infrastructure and products for on-chain derivatives, focusing on scalability, interoperability, and security. The roadmap is still being defined.
Immediate impact on the user?
Improvements in execution conditions and advanced risk management tools are expected, subject to the actual release of the new products.