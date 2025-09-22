Crypto.com CEO: Any claim that security incidents have not been reported or disclosed is unfounded

PANews reported on September 22nd that Crypto.com CEO Kris Marzsalek tweeted in response to recent rumors of an undisclosed security incident . Crypto.com stated that it had disclosed the 2023 employee phishing incident in its NMLS data security incident notification and supplemental reports to relevant regulators. Officials stated that the incident was contained within hours, with no impact on customer funds. Only a small number of user information was compromised, and system security continues to improve.
