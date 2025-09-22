The post Crypto.com CEO Rejects Claims of Cover-Up in 2023 Breach appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crime 22 September 2025 | 14:30 Crypto.com is pushing back against claims that it attempted to bury details of a breach last year, with chief executive Kris Marszalek insisting that regulators were kept fully informed and that the matter was resolved quickly. The controversy reignited after Bloomberg tied the 2023 incident to Scattered Spider, a group infamous for high-profile cyber intrusions. One of its members, teenage hacker Noah Urban, reportedly managed to compromise an internal account by tricking an employee through phishing. Limited Fallout, Company Says According to Marszalek, the compromise was detected and neutralized within hours. The exchange maintains that no customer balances were touched, though a small number of users did have their personal details exposed. “There was nothing to conceal — authorities were notified immediately,” he said in his post on X. Echoes of Past Breaches Crypto.com’s name has surfaced in security discussions before. In 2022, criminals exploited a weakness in the exchange’s authentication systems and siphoned millions of dollars directly from client wallets. That attack forced the company to pause withdrawals and rebuild parts of its security stack, a stark contrast to the contained breach a year later. The Bigger Picture While the 2023 episode caused little direct damage, the renewed attention underscores how quickly doubts can spread when the word “cover-up” surfaces in crypto. For platforms that manage billions in daily volume, trust often proves as valuable as technology — and once shaken, it’s hard to restore. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks… The post Crypto.com CEO Rejects Claims of Cover-Up in 2023 Breach appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crime 22 September 2025 | 14:30 Crypto.com is pushing back against claims that it attempted to bury details of a breach last year, with chief executive Kris Marszalek insisting that regulators were kept fully informed and that the matter was resolved quickly. The controversy reignited after Bloomberg tied the 2023 incident to Scattered Spider, a group infamous for high-profile cyber intrusions. One of its members, teenage hacker Noah Urban, reportedly managed to compromise an internal account by tricking an employee through phishing. Limited Fallout, Company Says According to Marszalek, the compromise was detected and neutralized within hours. The exchange maintains that no customer balances were touched, though a small number of users did have their personal details exposed. “There was nothing to conceal — authorities were notified immediately,” he said in his post on X. Echoes of Past Breaches Crypto.com’s name has surfaced in security discussions before. In 2022, criminals exploited a weakness in the exchange’s authentication systems and siphoned millions of dollars directly from client wallets. That attack forced the company to pause withdrawals and rebuild parts of its security stack, a stark contrast to the contained breach a year later. The Bigger Picture While the 2023 episode caused little direct damage, the renewed attention underscores how quickly doubts can spread when the word “cover-up” surfaces in crypto. For platforms that manage billions in daily volume, trust often proves as valuable as technology — and once shaken, it’s hard to restore. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks…

Crypto.com CEO Rejects Claims of Cover-Up in 2023 Breach

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 19:36
Crime
  • 22 September 2025
  • 14:30

Crypto.com is pushing back against claims that it attempted to bury details of a breach last year, with chief executive Kris Marszalek insisting that regulators were kept fully informed and that the matter was resolved quickly.

The controversy reignited after Bloomberg tied the 2023 incident to Scattered Spider, a group infamous for high-profile cyber intrusions. One of its members, teenage hacker Noah Urban, reportedly managed to compromise an internal account by tricking an employee through phishing.

Limited Fallout, Company Says

According to Marszalek, the compromise was detected and neutralized within hours. The exchange maintains that no customer balances were touched, though a small number of users did have their personal details exposed. “There was nothing to conceal — authorities were notified immediately,” he said in his post on X.

Echoes of Past Breaches

Crypto.com’s name has surfaced in security discussions before. In 2022, criminals exploited a weakness in the exchange’s authentication systems and siphoned millions of dollars directly from client wallets. That attack forced the company to pause withdrawals and rebuild parts of its security stack, a stark contrast to the contained breach a year later.

The Bigger Picture

While the 2023 episode caused little direct damage, the renewed attention underscores how quickly doubts can spread when the word “cover-up” surfaces in crypto. For platforms that manage billions in daily volume, trust often proves as valuable as technology — and once shaken, it’s hard to restore.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Source: https://coindoo.com/crypto-com-ceo-rejects-claims-of-cover-up-in-2023-breach/

