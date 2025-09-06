Crypto.com Expands Beyond App With Web-Based Staking and Yields Hitting 19%

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/06 18:46
TLDR:

  • Crypto.com introduces on-chain staking on its web platform with rewards of up to 19.07% p.a. on idle assets.
  • Over 30 tokens, including ETH, SOL, and CRO, are now supported through the new desktop-friendly staking interface.
  • Users can access staking with a QR code login, creating a seamless connection between the app and web accounts.
  • The platform supports both on-chain and liquid staking, giving users flexibility while engaging in DeFi ecosystems.

The race for staking services just got tighter. Crypto.com has launched on-chain staking on its web platform, expanding access beyond its mobile app. The move comes as investors look for ways to earn passive income without complex setups. 

With web access, users gain a desktop-friendly option to manage staking portfolios alongside their mobile accounts. It reflects a wider push by exchanges to combine DeFi flexibility with easier access for both retail and institutional investors.

Crypto.com Web Staking Expands Crypto Access

In a post shared on X, Crypto.com confirmed the launch of its new staking interface on desktop browsers. 

The company described the feature as an extension of its existing app services. It allows users to log in by scanning a QR code, avoiding additional registrations or security checks. The integration keeps accounts connected while giving users more choice in how they interact with the platform.

The exchange said customers can now stake over 30 tokens through the interface. Supported assets include Ethereum, Solana, and the platform’s own CRO token. Rewards vary by network but can reach as high as 19.07% annually, depending on asset and conditions.

The design mirrors what traders expect in today’s staking environment. The platform provides live tracking of rewards and analytics for portfolio management. Users can monitor income streams without fixed lockup periods, which keeps staking flexible.

Crypto.com highlighted that the new system works across browsers, allowing stakers to manage funds on both desktop and mobile devices. This step brings the exchange closer to a seamless cross-platform experience.

Competitive Yields and Token Variety

The yield structure gives Crypto.com an edge in a crowded market. Offering up to 19.07% p.a. puts it in range of the highest rates among major providers. The platform’s decision to cover over 30 tokens also broadens its appeal. Investors can diversify across both layer-1 networks and DeFi-focused assets.

Unlike traditional staking services, the platform supports both direct on-chain staking and liquid staking. With liquid options, users receive receipt tokens that can be used in DeFi protocols. This keeps funds accessible while still generating rewards.

The company explained that staking through the new system supports network security while giving users greater liquidity. This mix of options responds to investor demand for more flexible passive income opportunities.

By expanding beyond its app, Crypto.com positions itself to capture a larger share of the staking market. The launch arrives at a time when desktop users are looking for more efficient tools to manage crypto holdings. With this web interface, the company offers institutional-style features with the same streamlined design that drove its retail adoption.

The post Crypto.com Expands Beyond App With Web-Based Staking and Yields Hitting 19% appeared first on Blockonomi.

