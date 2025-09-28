Crypto. com has received the green light from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to offer margined derivatives cleared in the U.S. The approval is an important milestone for the platform as it extends its reach into the regulated U.S. derivatives space. It signifies Crypto. com’s journey from retail crypto exchange to dual-licensed derivatives […]Crypto. com has received the green light from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to offer margined derivatives cleared in the U.S. The approval is an important milestone for the platform as it extends its reach into the regulated U.S. derivatives space. It signifies Crypto. com’s journey from retail crypto exchange to dual-licensed derivatives […]

Crypto.com Gains CFTC Green Light for 2025 Margined Derivatives in U.S.

By: Tronweekly
2025/09/28 08:00
CFTC
  • Crypto.com gains CFTC approval to offer margined derivatives, expanding into the U.S. regulated market.
  • The platform’s DCO amendment and FCM license boost its position in the crypto derivatives sector.
  • Crypto.com aims to offer a comprehensive suite of margined products to both retail and institutional clients.

Crypto. com has received the green light from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to offer margined derivatives cleared in the U.S. The approval is an important milestone for the platform as it extends its reach into the regulated U.S. derivatives space. It signifies Crypto. com’s journey from retail crypto exchange to dual-licensed derivatives player.

The approval allows Crypto. com Derivatives North America (CDNA) to provide margined derivatives on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency, and other asset classes. CDNA, a CFTC-Registered exchange and clearinghouse, was granted an amendment to its Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) license. The new amendment expands the platform functionalities, now it can serve as a crypto perpetuals offering in addition to a fully-collateralized derivatives.

CFTC Approval Boosts Crypto.com’s Market Position

Also, Foris DAX FCM LLC, doing business as Crypto. com FCM brand, has been granted the status of an NFA-regulated Forex dealer and is registered as a Futures Commission Merchant (FCM). This approval enables Crypto. com —Intended to work as an intermediary player between retail clients and institutions in the derivatives space, it’s positioning itself squarely against traditional futures brokers, such as the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME).

Also Read: Crypto.com Cryptocurrency Breach Tied to Scattered Spider Hackers: Report

The CFTC signoff is one piece of Crypto. com’s broader plan to join the derivatives market as a dual-licensed participant. With the DCO amendment and FCM license, Crypto. com can now provide a more comprehensive selection of products to both the institutional and retail traders. 

Crypto Co-Founder and CEO Kris Marszalek. Com highlighted that CFTC-sanctioned derivatives licenses will make it possible for the platform to create “a more seamless trading experience, Burgess said in an announcement. Marszalek also showed gratitude to acting chairman Caroline D. Pham and the CFTC for their cooperation in furthering the crypto mandate.

Crypto.com’s Regulatory Milestone and Future Plans

CDNA’s Head of Clearing, Steve Humenik praised Acting Chairman Pham for his leadership pointing how the approval is a continuation of efforts to bring crypto. com toward its target of building the U.S. into a crypto hub. He stressed the success of providing retail clients with leveraged derivatives was a key accomplishment for the firm.

Crypto. com’ journey to obtain this approval commenced in June 2024 when CDNA submitted an application for amendment of its DCO order. During 2024, the platform had discussions with CFTC on an ongoing basis and made detailed presentations demonstrating its trading and clearing system. Concurrently, Foris DAX FCM LLC filed for its FCM status in April 2022 and also remains pending NFA review.

Its chief legal officer is Nick Lundgren, who previously held that position at Crypto. com, underscored the importance of being a CFTC-registered clearinghouse. This move is consistent with the platform’s long-term vision to be the most regulated financial services platform in the world.

Looking forward, Crypto. com is to unveil a new range of margined derivatives products. These ones will be based on modern technologies and robust risk management infrastructure. The new services will serve both retail and institutional clients, broadening Crypto. com’s suite of products as part of the expanding crypto derivatives market.

It is a major milestone for Crypto, the commission said. com, and the larger crypto community. It’s an indication of the company’s commitment to regulation and to the evolution of the crypto industry. As Crypto. com advances, backing works as a launchpad for wider institutional acceptance and greater connection with established financial systems.

While Crypto. com is reveling in its regulatory win, but its native token, Cronos (CRO), had it rough. The token increased value after a deal was made with Trump Media Group (TMTG), but its value has fallen recently, which is causing some in the cryptowaters to get rather suspicious.

Also Read: Trump Media and Crypto.com Launch $6.42 Billion CRO Treasury: CRO Surges 26%

