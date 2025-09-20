The exchange now supports Sei’s native token with compliant cold storage. Institutions can securely manage SEI for ecosystem growth, treasury, and staking. Accelerated institutional adoption will fuel Sei’s expansion. Crypto.com has officially integrated Sei into its institutional custody network, offering businesses and merchants a secure option to manage and hold SEI assets. The collaboration aims […] The post Crypto.com integrates Sei Network to strengthen security and institutional access appeared first on CoinJournal.The exchange now supports Sei’s native token with compliant cold storage. Institutions can securely manage SEI for ecosystem growth, treasury, and staking. Accelerated institutional adoption will fuel Sei’s expansion. Crypto.com has officially integrated Sei into its institutional custody network, offering businesses and merchants a secure option to manage and hold SEI assets. The collaboration aims […] The post Crypto.com integrates Sei Network to strengthen security and institutional access appeared first on CoinJournal.

Crypto.com integrates Sei Network to strengthen security and institutional access

By: Coin Journal
2025/09/20 01:29
  • The exchange now supports Sei’s native token with compliant cold storage.
  • Institutions can securely manage SEI for ecosystem growth, treasury, and staking.
  • Accelerated institutional adoption will fuel Sei’s expansion.

Crypto.com has officially integrated Sei into its institutional custody network, offering businesses and merchants a secure option to manage and hold SEI assets.

The collaboration aims to enhance user trust and unlock new opportunities for validators, funds, and treasuries within the Sei blockchain.

Crypto.com Custody provides custody services to leading institutions and wealthy clients with state-of-the-art security.

It has now tapped into Sei’s capabilities.

Commenting on the latest development, Crypto.com’s COO and President, Aric Anziani, said:

Such narratives reflect Crypto.com’s vision of becoming the backbone for compliant crypto infrastructure for platforms focused on finance and trading.

Why does it matter for Sei?

Sei has thrived since its 2023 mainnet launch to become a notable player in the L1 sector. It prioritizes on-chain finance and top-speed trading.

The SEI Network supports nearly 50 million wallets, handling billions of transactions.

Recently, the blockchain integrated PayPal’s stablecoin to promote crypto adoption in global finance.

That reflects increasing institutional interest in the Sei Network. The platform needs high-end security for smooth operations, especially amid thriving staking.

Messari highlighted that SEI stakers celebrated positive yield for the first time as the blockchain flourishes.

Crypto.com Custody guarantees security through its innovative tools.

The exchange offers compliant, institutional-grade cold storage for large-scale investors to manage SEI assets for treasury operations, ecosystem expansion, and validator incentives with minimized risks.

The L1’s team has welcomed Crypto.com’s action as a milestone for greater adoption.

The Sei Development Foundation director Justin Barlow said:

Barlow’s comments echo prevailing trends of blockchain networks integrating with security and compliance frameworks to offer institutional-grade services.

Sei V3 Giga upgrade

Crypto.com’s integration comes as the network prepares for the V3 Giga upgrade, designed to deliver innovative scaling solutions for Ethereum-compatible apps.

The update positions Sei to democratize Web3, aiming for 200,000 transactions per second (TPS) and sub-400ms finality.

With secure custody, Sei can attract magnified liquidity from institutions and expand its validator set.

SEI price outlook

Sei Network’s native token mirrored prevailing broader declines.

It has lost nearly 4% in the past 24 hours to $0.3254.

Cryptocurrencies endured a bloodbath on Friday after losing steam following recent FOMC-driven gains.

However, analysts predict solid rebounds in the coming sessions and in “Uptober.”

Institutional use cases would support explosive growth for SEI upon broad market bull runs.

