Crypto.com Launches Champions Collection With UEFA Experiences and Final Tickets Up for Grabs

Crypto.com has launched a new Champions collection that ties Web3 collectibles to real-world UEFA Champions League experiences, giving fans the chance to win match tickets, hospitality packages and once-in-a-lifetime pitch-side moments.

The collection, which reimagines the Crypto.com hexagon as silver and gold digital coins, is being pitched as more than just artwork: the coins act as entry tokens into a series of prize draws that run across the 2025–26 Champions League calendar and culminate in opportunities connected to the 2026 final in Budapest.

Each hexagonal coin in the Champions collection is inspired by Crypto.com’s logo and issued in Silver and Gold editions. Fans who want to participate must submit their email via the Champions Digital Collectible Redemption website during one of the specified claiming periods.

Successful claimants will receive an email with instructions to create a Crypto.com NFT account; if a claim is awarded, the digital collectible is sent to that NFT account and the holder is entered into prize selections tied to the coin they hold. Winners will be notified by email.

From Digital Coins to Matchday Glory

Claiming windows are spread across the tournament phases. The League Phase 1 period opens on 12 September 2025 at 10:00 CET and closes on 1 October 2025 at 23:59 CET. League Phase 2 runs from 25 November 2025, 10:00 CET to 10 December 2025, 23:59 CET. The Knockout phase window is 15 February 2026, 10:00 CET to 27 February 2026, 23:59 CET.

The Bracket phase can be claimed between 10 March 2026, 10:00 CET and 18 March 2026, 23:59 CET, and the Final phase opens on 26 May 2026 at 10:00 CET and closes on 8 June 2026 at 23:59 CET. Crypto.com warns that Gold Coins are limited in number each round and that collectors should act quickly when claiming periods begin.

Prize tiers vary by coin and by phase. Holders of Silver Coins in the League phases, Knockout and Bracket stages will be eligible for weekly selections in which four holders per match week win a pair of First Class tickets to a Champions League game of their choice.

The Final Silver Coin carries a single prize: one holder will be selected to receive a pair of First Class tickets to the 2026 UEFA Super Cup. Silver editions are described as unlimited for the purposes of distribution rounds.

Gold Coins offer upgraded experiences and rarer odds. League Phase 1 and League Phase 2 Gold Coins each have 72 editions; Knockout Gold Coins total 16 editions and Bracket Gold Coins 28 editions.

Each of these Gold Coin winners will receive a pair of First Class and Hospitality tickets to a Champions League match of their choice, the rare chance to hand over the Official Match Coin during the match, and entry into a prize draw for a fully hosted pair of tickets to the 2026 Champions League Final, including flights and accommodation.

The Final Gold Coin carries its own unique reward: the randomly selected holder will win First Class and Hospitality tickets to the 2026 UEFA Super Cup, the opportunity to hand over the Official Match Coin and a tangible memento from the decisive match, a piece of the goal net from the 2026 final.

Crypto.com positions the campaign at the intersection of two trends, traditional football fandom and collectible Web3 experiences, arguing that the digital coins are meant to be both keepsakes and functional keys to matchday access.

For fans, the appeal is straightforward. There is a chance to upgrade a routine matchday into a VIP experience, to step onto the pitch for a ceremonial moment, or to own a physical fragment of Champions League history.

The mechanics are transparent: enter your email during the claiming period, follow the instructions to set up a Crypto.com NFT account, and wait to be notified if your claim is successful.

From there, holders must keep their collectibles in their Crypto.com NFT account to remain eligible for prize selections tied to each phase. Crypto.com’s schedule and the limited number of Gold editions suggest a deliberate scarcity strategy designed to drive demand during each open window.

As the road to the 2026 final in Budapest unfolds, Crypto.com’s Champions collection offers fans a novel way to engage with the tournament. Whether collectors are drawn by the digital design, the hospitality upgrades or the rare chance to hand over the match coin in front of thousands, the campaign converts everyday fandom into a series of potential real-world experiences.

Fans interested in participating are advised to visit the Champions Digital Collectible Redemption website during the relevant claiming periods and to monitor their inboxes for claim confirmations and winner notifications.