Crypto.com Launches Level Up: Zero Fees, High-Yield Perks, and CRO-Powered Rewards

Crypto.com today rolled out a major overhaul of its customer benefits program, introducing Level Up, a three-tier subscription and CRO-staking program that the company bills as the industry’s most rewarding set of perks.

The new offering bundles zero-commission trading for crypto and stocks, Cash Yield accounts, a Credit and Prepaid card program, stock transfer bonuses, and CRO staking rewards, all accessible either by monthly subscription or by staking Crypto.com’s native token, CRO.

Level Up is offered in three paid tiers, Plus, Pro and Private, with subscription plans starting at $4.99 per month (there’s also a Basic free tier for users who don’t want to subscribe or stake CRO).

According to Crypto.com’s Level Up landing pages, the program is designed so customers can join via a simple monthly/annual payment or by locking up CRO for 12 months to qualify for the same benefits. Among the headline benefits are:

Zero trading fees on eligible crypto and stock trading.



on eligible crypto and stock trading. Cash Yield accounts offering competitive APYs on idle cash balances (advertised “up to 5%”).



accounts offering competitive APYs on idle cash balances (advertised “up to 5%”). Card rewards : up to 6% back in CRO on purchases with the Crypto.com Visa Signature® Credit Card, depending on tier, and up to 5% back in CRO on purchases with the Crypto.com Prepaid Card. No foreign transaction fees apply to the prepaid card.



: up to 6% back in CRO on purchases with the Crypto.com Visa Signature® Credit Card, depending on tier, and up to 5% back in CRO on purchases with the Crypto.com Prepaid Card. No foreign transaction fees apply to the prepaid card. Stock transfer bonus between 1.25%–2.5%, and CRO staking yields (Crypto.com lists attractive staking rates tied to Level Up membership).

Compelling Rewards

Crypto.com said it is also folding Rewards+ into Level Up, so users no longer need to rely on trading volume to unlock Rewards+ perks. The Earn Plus bonus and other Rewards+ benefits will be accessible through Level Up membership. That integration aims to simplify the company’s loyalty stack and make perks easier to reach for casual and active users alike.

“CRO is one of the top performing tokens globally and deserves an equally compelling rewards program for Crypto.com users,” said Kris Marszalek, CEO and Co-Founder of Crypto.com. “The inspiration of Level Up’s creation was to help users build wealth through the Crypto.com experience. We expect this Level Up upgrade to result in a massive increase in the number of CRO holders globally — to the tune of millions of new users.”

The rollout shows Crypto.com’s push to knit together payment rails, savings products and trading into a single subscription-style experience, a strategy the company has been pursuing through card partnerships and product expansions over the past year.

Crypto.com’s product pages and recent company updates make clear that specific eligibility, rates and terms vary by jurisdiction, and the company advises users to review the Level Up page for the conditions that apply in their region. For customers who want to explore the new program, Crypto.com’s Level Up hub provides full details on tiers, pricing, and the tradeoffs between subscribing and staking CRO.

The company, founded in 2016, described Level Up as its “boldest offering to date” and positioned it as a way to bring “Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet ” by making rewards more accessible across everyday spending, investing and saving.