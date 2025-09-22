Crypto.com says report of undisclosed user data leak ‘unfounded’

Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek says the exchange had disclosed a 2023 security breach to regulators, and accusations suggesting otherwise were “misinformation.”

Crypto exchange Crypto.com has denied that it kept a 2023 data leak of user details a secret from authorities.

Bloomberg reported on Friday that Noah Urban, a member of the hacking group Scattered Spider, said the group had phished their way into gaining access to a Crypto.com employee’s account sometime before early 2023, which exposed the personal information of some users.

Blockchain investigator ZachXBT then claimed on X that Crypto.com “covered up a breach that impacted the personal information of your users,” adding that Crypto.com had been “breached several times.”

