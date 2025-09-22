The post Crypto.com breach exposed more data than CEO claimed, report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek, hasn’t disclosed the full extent of the exchange’s 2023 data leak, according to crypto sleuth ZachXBT. Marszalek claimed on Sunday that the leak, which was first revealed by Bloomberg last week, had been disclosed in full to the Nationwide Multistate Licensing System & Registry (NMLS) and other relevant jurisdictions and called reports to the contrary “misinformation” and “unfounded.”  He added, “The incident was contained within hours, no customer funds were accessed or ever at risk, and impacted an extremely limited number of our users’ partial personally identifiable information.” ZachXBT, however, said the data leaked was far from “partial.” He revealed that it contained ID data, the contents of crypto wallets, emails, phone numbers, and more. The different sorts of personal data from the Crypto.com leak shared by ZachXBT. He noted that, if Crypto.com did indeed make the disclosures, that it “should be easy for [Marszalek] to link the URL to where these incidents were PUBLICLY disclosed.”  ZachXBT also said that Marszalek’s “misinformation” comments have inspired him to “prove” the leak led to user thefts.  Bloomberg reported on Friday that a member of the hacking collective Scattered Spider said they were able to “talk their way” into a Crypto.com employee’s account. Marszalek blocked ZachXBT on X after the sleuth noted that this breach is one of several unreported breaches and reiterated that there is another, much larger, breach. Not much is known about this larger breach, however, and ZachXBT says he’s unable to disclose any more details.  Read more: Former Crypto.com compliance officer charged with money laundering, extortion Crypto.com was picked by Donald Trump’s Trump Media in March to become a launch partner for ETFs containing bitcoin, cronos (CRO), and other crypto assets “with a made in America focus.” Trump Media committed to buying $6.42 billion worth… The post Crypto.com breach exposed more data than CEO claimed, report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek, hasn’t disclosed the full extent of the exchange’s 2023 data leak, according to crypto sleuth ZachXBT. Marszalek claimed on Sunday that the leak, which was first revealed by Bloomberg last week, had been disclosed in full to the Nationwide Multistate Licensing System & Registry (NMLS) and other relevant jurisdictions and called reports to the contrary “misinformation” and “unfounded.”  He added, “The incident was contained within hours, no customer funds were accessed or ever at risk, and impacted an extremely limited number of our users’ partial personally identifiable information.” ZachXBT, however, said the data leaked was far from “partial.” He revealed that it contained ID data, the contents of crypto wallets, emails, phone numbers, and more. The different sorts of personal data from the Crypto.com leak shared by ZachXBT. He noted that, if Crypto.com did indeed make the disclosures, that it “should be easy for [Marszalek] to link the URL to where these incidents were PUBLICLY disclosed.”  ZachXBT also said that Marszalek’s “misinformation” comments have inspired him to “prove” the leak led to user thefts.  Bloomberg reported on Friday that a member of the hacking collective Scattered Spider said they were able to “talk their way” into a Crypto.com employee’s account. Marszalek blocked ZachXBT on X after the sleuth noted that this breach is one of several unreported breaches and reiterated that there is another, much larger, breach. Not much is known about this larger breach, however, and ZachXBT says he’s unable to disclose any more details.  Read more: Former Crypto.com compliance officer charged with money laundering, extortion Crypto.com was picked by Donald Trump’s Trump Media in March to become a launch partner for ETFs containing bitcoin, cronos (CRO), and other crypto assets “with a made in America focus.” Trump Media committed to buying $6.42 billion worth…

Crypto.com breach exposed more data than CEO claimed, report

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 21:50
Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek, hasn’t disclosed the full extent of the exchange’s 2023 data leak, according to crypto sleuth ZachXBT.

Marszalek claimed on Sunday that the leak, which was first revealed by Bloomberg last week, had been disclosed in full to the Nationwide Multistate Licensing System & Registry (NMLS) and other relevant jurisdictions and called reports to the contrary “misinformation” and “unfounded.” 

He added, “The incident was contained within hours, no customer funds were accessed or ever at risk, and impacted an extremely limited number of our users’ partial personally identifiable information.”

ZachXBT, however, said the data leaked was far from “partial.”

He revealed that it contained ID data, the contents of crypto wallets, emails, phone numbers, and more.

The different sorts of personal data from the Crypto.com leak shared by ZachXBT.

He noted that, if Crypto.com did indeed make the disclosures, that it “should be easy for [Marszalek] to link the URL to where these incidents were PUBLICLY disclosed.” 

ZachXBT also said that Marszalek’s “misinformation” comments have inspired him to “prove” the leak led to user thefts. 

Bloomberg reported on Friday that a member of the hacking collective Scattered Spider said they were able to “talk their way” into a Crypto.com employee’s account.

Marszalek blocked ZachXBT on X after the sleuth noted that this breach is one of several unreported breaches and reiterated that there is another, much larger, breach.

Not much is known about this larger breach, however, and ZachXBT says he’s unable to disclose any more details. 

Read more: Former Crypto.com compliance officer charged with money laundering, extortion

Crypto.com was picked by Donald Trump’s Trump Media in March to become a launch partner for ETFs containing bitcoin, cronos (CRO), and other crypto assets “with a made in America focus.”

Trump Media committed to buying $6.42 billion worth of Crypto.com’s CRO. 

The crypto exchange has previously had run-ins with Poland over unauthorized operations, and it received a $3 million fine from the Netherlands after it failed to register with the Dutch Central Bank for two years and broke money laundering and terrorism financing laws.

It also reengaged on a token supply promise when it decided to reissue 70 billion CRO tokens it had previously burned in 2021, significantly increasing its supply to well beyond its previous 27.4 billion mark.

Protos has reached out to Crypto.com and ZachXBT for comment and will update this piece should we hear back.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Source: https://protos.com/crypto-com-breach-exposed-more-data-than-ceo-claimed-report/

