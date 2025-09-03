Crypto.com deletes Chinese checkers post after antisemitic response

Crypto.com’s X account was forced to delete a post featuring a crypto-themed Chinese checkers board after users began comparing it to the flag of Israel and making antisemitic remarks.

The “commentary” account @trading_axe, which itself frequently shares antisemitic posts, used Crypto.com’s tweet to refer to the international Jewish conspiracy — the notion that there’s a powerful Jewish force running the world — and claim that the exchange was under Jewish control.

After the post was deleted, @trading_axe claimed, “Crypto dot com just deleted their Jew symbology tweet after I quote tweeted them. Diabolical work.”

The intended symbology, however, was nothing to do with any shadowy Jewish plot, but rather referenced the game of Chinese checkers.

A game of Chinese checkers sourced from Wikimedia.Crypto.com’s caption read, “Strategy always beats luck.”

The game, first invented in 1892 in Germany, is played on a six-sided star-shaped board where players compete to get their pieces to the opposite side.

In Crypto.com’s post, players are depicted as different cryptocurrencies, namely solana, bitcoin, ether, doge, XRP, and the exchange’s own cronos token.

Crypto.com’s Australian account also uploaded the post, but this particular image still remains up at the time of writing.

It has, however, been inundated with X users comparing it to the Star of David and making antisemitic remarks.

Protos has reached out to Crypto.com for comment and will update if we hear back.

