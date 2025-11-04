Crypto Crash: Major Coins Slip as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Altcoins Decline Sharply

Bitcoin (BTC) led the downturn, dropping 2.9% in the last 24 hours to $104,568. Despite holding above the $100,000 level, its market capitalization fell to $2.07 trillion with trading volume reaching $77.1 billion. The decline reflects a cooling trend after a period of sustained gains earlier in the week.
Ethereum (ETH) followed the same path, losing 6.1% to trade at $3,506.47. The asset’s market capitalization now stands at $421.4 billion, supported by a 24-hour trading volume of $47.2 billion. The decline highlights reduced buying pressure as traders opted to secure recent profits.
Also Read: Big News: Ripple acquires Palisade to expand institutional crypto custody services
XRP (XRP) slipped 7.0% within the day, trading at $2.26 as selling activity increased. BNB (BNB) fell 8.3% to $953.16, erasing a portion of its previous weekly gains. Solana (SOL) also lost ground, dropping 10.6% to $158.19, with its market capitalization settling at $87.3 billion.
Dogecoin (DOGE) recorded a 6.9% fall to $0.162, while Cardano (ADA) declined 6.4% to $0.5374, reflecting cautious sentiment among traders. TRON (TRX) slipped 4.7% to $0.2801, and Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) declined 2.8% to $104,391, maintaining close alignment with Bitcoin’s trend. Despite the widespread drop, Lido Staked Ether (STETH) remained comparatively stable, demonstrating resilience among staked assets.
While major cryptocurrencies struggled, several smaller-cap tokens recorded strong daily gains. Jelly-My-Jelly (JELLYJELLY) topped the list with a 207.3% surge to $0.1986. Decred (DCR) gained 166.4% to $49.33, while Novem Pro (NVM) increased 86.5% to $0.4103. Mine Blue (MB) advanced 70.6% to $0.06227, and Dash (DASH) grew 44.0% to $128.07, signaling increased investor activity in lower-cap projects.
The decline across major cryptocurrencies suggests a short-term market correction as traders take profits following recent rallies. Despite the downturn, strong trading volumes indicate continued engagement from investors. With Bitcoin holding above $100,000, market sentiment remains watchful but stable, as participants anticipate further movement in the days ahead.
Also Read: Ripple’s RLUSD Stablecoin Hits $1 Billion Market Cap, Demonstrating Rapid Growth
The post Crypto Crash: Major Coins Slip as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Altcoins Decline Sharply appeared first on 36Crypto.