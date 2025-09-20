Crypto custody company BitGo disclosed in its IPO filing that its first-half revenue was $4.19 billion, a nearly fourfold increase year-on-year.

PANews reported on September 20th that cryptocurrency custodian BitGo, in its US initial public offering (IPO) filing filed on Friday, reported a near-quadruple increase in revenue for the first half of 2025. In the six months ending June 30th, BitGo reported profit of $12.6 million on $4.19 billion in revenue, compared to $30.9 million in profit and $1.12 billion in revenue in the same period last year. BitGo plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BTGO." Goldman Sachs and Citigroup are the lead underwriters for the offering. PANews reported on September 20th that cryptocurrency custodian BitGo, in its US initial public offering (IPO) filing filed on Friday, reported a near-quadruple increase in revenue for the first half of 2025. In the six months ending June 30th, BitGo reported profit of $12.6 million on $4.19 billion in revenue, compared to $30.9 million in profit and $1.12 billion in revenue in the same period last year. BitGo plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BTGO." Goldman Sachs and Citigroup are the lead underwriters for the offering.