Crypto czar David Sacks argues AI threat is Orwellian, not Terminator

David Sacks warns that the real threat AI poses is when it is used for government surveillance and information control.

US crypto and AI czar David Sacks argues that the biggest risk AI poses is not a Terminator-style revolt, but rather a dystopian future where AI spies on the population and controls what information they see.

Speaking on a Monday episode of a16z’s podcast, The Ben & Marc Show, Sacks discussed the Trump administration’s approach to crypto and AI regulation.

Sacks criticized the previous administration led by former US President Joe Biden, as well as current “blue states” like California and Colorado, for their “heavy-handed” approach to AI consumer protection laws aimed at addressing “algorithmic discrimination.”

